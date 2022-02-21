Lawsuit in the Verdaguer? This is how Diego Verdaguer’s daughter responds to Ana Victoria’s message

James 5 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 71 Views

Mexico City.- The famous and talented singer, Anna Victoriarecently sent you a strong message to her sister, Mary Gimenaand she did not hesitate answer him this blunt formis there lawsuit among the daughters of Diego Verdaguer?

Source link

About James

Check Also

Tom Hanks meets with the director and screenwriter of “Forrest Gump”

The trio is set to adapt the groundbreaking graphic novel, “Here,” with Tom Hanks as …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved