Lawsuit in the Verdaguer? This is how Diego Verdaguer’s daughter responds to Ana Victoria’s message

Mexico City.- The famous and talented singer, Anna Victoriarecently sent you a strong message to her sister, Mary Gimenaand she did not hesitate answer him this blunt formis there lawsuit among the daughters of Diego Verdaguer?

After Verdaguer’s death, which was announced by amanda michael On January 28 of the current year, it began to speculate that an enmity was being born between the daughters of the famous singer, it was even said that they had prohibited him from speaking publicly about him.

But, on the afternoon of last Saturday, February 19, Ana used her account Instagram to show that they are closer than ever, by wishing him a happy birthday and pointing out that together they will continue their father’s legacy in the best way, which is by loving each other as he wanted and taught them.

My Gimena, if dad lived in that beautiful picture, today he would be with you hugging you and celebrating your life. He always cared for you and I love you deeply. Today you and I are the closest branches, made from the same trunk…. We will continue to fulfill her most cherished dream: to love each other and be together. I love you, Happy Birthday!” wrote Ana Victoria.

Given this, Gimena pointed out that he was completely in agreement and he thanked his sister for her words, assuring that together they will continue to “create and work” so that “love” grows.

Thank you sister, let’s continue creating and working so that love and creativity grow, just as daddy is, pure love, seeing the most beautiful everywhere. Love you,” she replied.

Instagram @soyanavictoria

Source: Instagram @soyanavictoria