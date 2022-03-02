Lawsuit on Televisa! Cecilia Galliano insults the driver and this was the response she received

Mexico City.- during the program I fall from laughter, Cecilia Galliano exploded against Mariazel and accused her of “cheating” calling her “little dog” after losing in a dance duel in the segment ‘Step by Step’.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

The problem was due to the fact that one of Mariazel’s movements made the Argentine angry, who assured that she would withdraw from the competition, pointing out that she could not do that step because she was taller.

Despite his disagreement, Galliano tried to replicate the step and when he lost, he defiantly approached the driver while accusing her of cheating, however, this did not prevent her from being declared the winner.

After this shock, Cecilia was the target of criticsas some users of social networks described her as a “bad loser” and “problematic” due to the attitude she took during her participation in I fall from laughter.

Likewise, the fans defended Mariazel and applauded her way of responding to the confrontation with Cecilia Galliano, as she said she was willing to change the dance step so that she could continue with the competition.

Through your account InstagramMariazel shared a message in her stories that many have taken as a hint for the actress of Televisawhich could indicate that the conflict went beyond the forum.

Be selective in your battles, sometimes it is better to be at peace than to be right.”

Source: The Herald