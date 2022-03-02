Lawsuit over Silvia Pinal’s inheritance? Alejandra Guzmán would declare war on Sylvia Pasquel

Mexico City.- It seems that the renowned actress and singer, Alejandra Guzmanwould have declared war on his older sister, Sylvia Pasquelbecause of his brother Luis Enrique Guzmansince they state that it is currently in litigation for inheritance of his mother, Silvia Pinal.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

This Tuesday, March 1 at TV Notes shared an interview with an alleged friend of the Pinal dynasty, who assured that the children of the actress of Televisa they have started a war between them, blaming everything on the only male in the family.

According to the source, Luis Enrique is creating a new plan to change the will that Silvia already left in life and leave her more properties, such as the Silvia Pinal Theaterwhich is said to be for Pasquel, so he would have “poisoned” ‘La Guzmán’ so that he would support him.

Internet

His children Alejandra, Luis Enrique Guzmán and Sylvia Pasquel bring a strong lawsuit between them. In itself, Pasquel has never had such a close relationship with his brothers, although they seem so. Being of different parents, Pasquel is from Rafael Banquells and Ale and Luis Enrique are from Enrique Guzmán, and the age difference between them has made them keep their distance, “said the source.

Given this, he clarified that “there was never a great union” between any of them, only respect for Silvia, pointing out that the son of Enrique Guzman Now he has eliminated that line, because he is “more ambitious” and “he is watching a documentary about Doña Silvia to get a large amount of money for him” and his rights to have control of almost everything when he dies.

Yes, the inheritance is already distributed, even he gets his mother’s mansion with everything of value, among other things, but now he wants to convince doña Silvia to also leave her theater, despite the fact that everyone They know that their mother stipulated that it is for Pasquel,” he said.

Internet

After this, he assured that he “became Alejandra’s stalwart”, to ensure her full support in this war that he made her declare to Pasquel, pointing out that for that reason he fired Monica Marbanwho managed the theater for 28 years, for him to start doing it and thus convince his mother to leave it to him.

As for Grandma’s opinion of michelle hallsthe source assured that she is very upset, but that for now she is not going to speak out, because she wants to see how to prevent her from altering anything in the inheritance, because her mother’s wishes are already known to everyone and she leaves them to everyone fair.

She is furious, she knows that her brother does not have good intentions, but she pretends that everything is in peace between them while she sees a way to put a stop to it. He knows that at any moment Luis Enrique can convince his mother to change his inheritance or make him sign some paper for his benefit and, in that sense, Pasquel could not do anything, especially now that Alejandra is also against him, because He supports his brother in everything,” he concluded.

Legend

Source: TV Notes