Lawsuit over Silvia Pinal’s inheritance? Alejandra Guzmán would declare war on Sylvia Pasquel

James 57 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 63 Views

Mexico City.- It seems that the renowned actress and singer, Alejandra Guzmanwould have declared war on his older sister, Sylvia Pasquelbecause of his brother Luis Enrique Guzmansince they state that it is currently in litigation for inheritance of his mother, Silvia Pinal.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Olivia Munn takes baby Malcolm on his first round-trip flight

ads More On: Olivia Munn Anna Marie Tendler Seems To Start Freezing Eggs After John …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved