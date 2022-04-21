Lawsuits are coming against independent members of Grupo Argos

WEEK learned that minority shareholders would file lawsuits against the independent members of Grupo Argos. They are Armando Montenegro, Rosario Córdoba, Ana Cristina Arango, Jorge Uribe and Claudia Betancourt.

The main reason is that, by rejecting the offer for their 9.86% stake of Grupo Argos in Grupo Nutresa, they would be harming the shareholders.

In a double-page article, the Antioquia newspaper The Colombian warns today that, according to experts consulted, Nutresa’s shares could fall when the takeover bid is completed.

“The value of the species, which has reached historical prices above $47,000, would be expected to fall and fall between 40% and 60% compared to what was achieved in the OPA,” says the newspaper. To recover it will require a major transformation that would take several years, experts in The Colombian.

The first question that arises, according to experts consulted by WEEKis if they have what is called a “fairness opinion” by J.P. Morgan.

It should be remembered that in the statement rejecting the first takeover bid, Grupo Argos assured that it had the advice of JP Morgan and Ernst & Young, and based its decision not to sell “on a rigorous valuation analysis, based on discounted cash flow and other valuation methodologies.”

For the second OPA, the statement changed. Ernst & Young no longer accompanied them in the decision and, instead of basing themselves on “a rigorous valuation analysis”, they did so based on “presented technical and strategic analyses.” Today’s release was in line with the second release.

* Gabriel Gilinski is a shareholder of SEMANA Publications