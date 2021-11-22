News

Lawyer and owner of a distillery | “My gap year making gin

Lawyer and owner of a distillery: “My gap year producing gin, this is how I changed my life” (On Monday 22 November 2021)
Attilio Cillario, 61, managed to make three souls coincide: Lawyer, cartoon executive producer and distiller. He graduated in Law but as soon as he can, during the university, he escapes to the family home in the province of Varese, a way to stay in contact with nature. “For me it was an honor to meet the farmers of the area, to learn the secrets of the countryside – he says – they, in my eyes, were super-men. I saw them and imitated them, so much so that I had planted fruit trees around the house. And just like that, almost for fun, I started doing distillation experiments, blowing up my mother’s pressure cookers. It was just fun for me, just to make three liters of Mirabelle brandy to toast at Christmas ”. At first it’s just a passion, but things change shortly after. Not immediately though, first it fits …Read on ilfattoquotidiano

