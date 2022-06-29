Lawyer files complaint against Senator Kencho Rodríguez: “If something happens to me, he will be responsible”

Michelle Bettancourt, the lawyer to whom the senator “Kencho” Rodríguez (Frente Guasu) verbally attacked and touched the face, he told ABC Cardinal that he has already filed a complaint against the legislator.

The incident occurred yesterday during the eviction Tape Yke cologne in the district of Itakyry, north of Alto Paraná, where authorities of the Paraguayan Institute of the Indigenous (Indi) were established with the intention of unblocking a long-standing land conflict between producers and aborigines.

Bettancourt, representative of the producers, mentioned that it is not the first time that she has been attacked by Senator Rodríguez. She recounted that last Monday, during the meeting of the Senate Committee on Indigenous Affairs, Kencho verbally abused her and silenced her, so that she could not justify and defend the rights of her clients.

He assured that this entire incident was recorded in videos that went viral.

The complaint against the Guasu Front senator was filed at the Itakyry police station. The lawyer stressed that she left a record and warned that if “something happens to her” as a woman or as a professional, it will be the senator’s responsibility.

The conflict over land in Itakyry

It should be remembered that the conflict over the occupation of land in the Tape Yke cologne It dates from 2018. There are 1,000 hectares of extension that the natives claim, since they had been acquired by the Indi.

However, settlers and producers in the area have in their possession title deeds to part of those lands with an occupation from 1992.

The indigenous people were evicted from the site on several occasions but they invade the properties again. The last one was last Friday, which motivated the presence of the head of the Indi this Tuesday in that place in order to find a solution to the problem.

