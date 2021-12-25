LAWYER GRASSANI: “Catania, it is important not to worsen the debt situation. The aftermath is also heavy for the protagonists of the bankruptcy”

A few days ago the lawyer Mattia Grassani, one of the leading experts in sports law in Italy, during the television program Corner, on Telecolor, took stock of the situation in Catania after the issuance of the sentence of the Etna bankruptcy court:

“The main interest of the trustee and the bankruptcy court is not to generate further debts with the permanence in business of a company that is unable to sustain itself. Calcio Catania must demonstrate that it does not aggravate the situation also through collections or efforts of sponsors, supporters’ associations, otherwise the end would unfortunately be marked. Any record sale? In such fast times it is known to everyone that an important asset such as a football club cannot be awarded because it requires compliance, checks and guarantees towards everyone. Anyone could be interested in winning the Calcio Catania business branch but these steps take months to complete. The historical moment in which this failure was declared does not play in favor. Because if it had happened in May-June, with a physiological break to register the team for the next championship, I believe that the Court would have given more time for the concession of the provisional exercise “.

“Some fundamental aspects emerge from the text of the sentence. First of all the approximate valuation of the Calcio Catania company in 600 thousand euros; then the data that failure to continue the provisional exercise would result in the zeroing of all assets, primarily players but also subscriptions, sponsorships, television rights. Furthermore, the Court draws a counterpart unstoppable deep red situation. Count, I repeat, do not aggravate the debt situation. This company has a totally unequal cost / income ratio to the detriment of revenues almost equal to zero. The primary asset is the protection of the community. There have been rare cases of bankruptcy rulings in ongoing championships with the provisional exercise canceled. If a signal comes from the square of Catania in order not to aggravate costs and manage economically, on January 2 the business card with which the curator will represent the state of health of Calcio Catania could be more positive than today “.

“Torre del Grifo? If the provisional exercise can continue and therefore the sports business branch will be awarded, I believe that the curator will then have to make another path with respect to the sports center and put it on sale separately.. If the sports branch were awarded by a buyer, the latter could participate with a separate tender in the sale of Torre del Grifo in even longer times, satisfying at least in part the privileged creditors of the club “.

“Streamline the wage bill? It would be a very useful tool, to be undertaken right away. If on January 2nd I go to the bankruptcy board and submit new contracts to them, reducing the team’s wages, it would be an initiative that the bankruptcy court could consider with great favor. for the purpose of renewing the provisional exercise. The demonstration that even the players, technicians, employees and employees of the sports sector would have put a hand on the heart and one on the wallet showing a very positive signal towards the club “.

“Bring the action? It is a legitimate right of Sigi, but the Courts of Appeal have always rejected the appeals against the bankruptcies of sports clubs in the last eighteen years. A bankruptcy like this will have consequences of a very heavy criminal nature. Not only with respect to the last Sigi segment. The curators’ magnifying glass will also check the previous management of this company. Nobody feels free from consequences or responsibility which will most likely be challenged against various managers and owners. Sigi has this burden on it, it could not cope with it and indeed it is an absolutely concrete hypothesis. The ball is in the hands of Sigi herself, her position also from a criminal point of view would worsen but a surreptitious tool that could guarantee continuity is that this money that Sigi did not have to pay would be found in other forms. That of a kind of popular shareholding on its own or voluntary contribution, for example “.

“Which category would you restart at the end of the season in case of exclusion from the championship? The speaker has experienced firsthand the experience of Bari in 2018, the metropolitan city and regional capital, starting from Serie D. In this hypothesis we must forget the serial number, the denomination that would be different, the club colors could be maintained but at best the restart category should be Serie D. Residual is the scenario of a Calcio Catania in Excellence, while the D for sporting history and category in which the closure of the activity was declared, would absolutely be the championship of competence of a management and ownership that should have nothing to do with any of the protagonists of this meltdown, because they are the new integrity requirements established by the FIGC. I had respect for the management of Calcio Catania as long as it deserved it. From a certain moment it was the beginning of the end and one cannot think of managing a football club as it was managed, even in Serie A, because sooner or later the knots come to a head ”.

