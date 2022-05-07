Lawyer of Anel Noreña confirms that Sara Sosa sold properties of José José

The lawsuits and controversy over the inheritance of the late José José continues, and it is that despite the fact that his ex-wife Anel Noreña was recognized by the singer himself as his universal heiressl, the mismanagement by whoever was his last sentimental partner, Sarah Salazar and the daughter they both fathered, Sarah SosaThey have come to light.

Rumors have been circulating for months that, after reading the interpreter’s will, both Saras would have started to sell the properties that this one had in the United Statess, this to keep some of the inheritance, before Noreña could take possession.

Now, this is no longer a rumour, because in an interview for the windowand programHello actress’s lawyer and driver has confirmed this information.

As explained by the lawyer Cecilia Mendoza revealed that Sara mother and Sara daughter have begun to dispose of the assets ofl ‘Prince of song’, among them a apartment in Miami which they ended up auctioning off because of the rush:I have information on an apartment that was sold, which was jointly owned with his daughter Sara Sosa and that could not have been sold”, said.

Likewise, he stressed that the money from said sale went to Sarita’s account, however, and because the real estate transaction was illegal could be considered invalid: “That sale is null, it cannot be and should not have been knowing that there is a will and an heiress”, he added.

Mendoza revealed that Anel is aware of the situation and is extremely upset that mother and daughter try to circumvent Mexican laws: “We were very surprised to find out. She (Anel) is very upset because they wanted to make fun of both the law and all the situations that have happened, such as Mrs. Sosa (Sara) declaring that she is an only child”ended.