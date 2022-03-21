Lawyer says César el Abusador and David Ortiz “are close friends”

Santo Domingo, DR.

Joaquín Pérez, lawyer for César Emilio Peralta, known as César el Abusador, denied that his client had anything to do with the attack against David Ortizwhich occurred in June 2019, as pointed out by the investigation carried out by Ed Davis, former Boston Police Commissioner and which was published by the Boston Globe newspaper.

Pérez’s statements are collected in a press release from the international news agency AP.

As much as César Peralta may be, he does not have the remotest link with this”, Pérez said, according to AP.

The news agency also indicates that Pérez He described Ortiz and Peralta as “close friends.”

“Ortiz assured the Boston Globe that he knew Peralta by chance and that he reacted ‘sad, confused, angry, with all kinds of emotions’ upon learning of the report by Davis and Ric Prado, a former high-ranking CIA official who participated in the investigation. investigation,” the note says.

Information published in the Boston Globe denies the version of the Dominican authorities, who assured that the shooting where David Ortiz was injured was a mistake and that the “target” of the attack was Sixto David Fernándezwho was sharing a table with the former Red Sox player when he was shot.

At that moment the The Attorney General’s Office and the National Police indicated that the gunmen confused Fernández with Ortiz.

According to the Boston Globe, César el Abusador tried to assassinate David Ortiz, because he was jealous and had felt “disrespected”also indicates that the Dominican authorities protected Peralta because “many people in the government were going to fall.”

Other information detailed in the investigation by Edward Davis is that when he requested collaboration from the National Police and former attorney Jean Alain Rodríguez, for their investigation, both refused to cooperate.

Likewise, it establishes that two months after the Rodríguez attack, called Ortiz and asked him to “make a public statement supporting the mistaken identity theory.”

This information, according to the spokesman for the former Major League Baseball player, Joe Baerlein it was held in reserve to safeguard Ortiz’s safety until Peralta was in federal custody.

Cesar Emilio Peralta is being held without bail in Puerto Rico and faces charges of conspiracy to import cocaine and heroin.

The US Treasury Department charged Peralta with being a drug lord in 2019 and he was extradited to the US territory in December.