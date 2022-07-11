Lawyer warns about accidental thefts at self-checkouts

An Arkansas attorney and influential TikTok personality, Carrie Jernigan, advised her followers to avoid the services of self checkout (self-checkout machines) of Walmart stores, since mishandling of the buyer It could cost you up to a year in jail.

Self-checkout machine at a new Walmart Super Center before its opening in Compton, California, Photo: REUTERS/Mike Blake

“Imagine Walmart ruining your life for $10,” they commented in a video that accumulates more than 3 million views and where Jernigan explains that some retailers use accidental theft in loss prevention, even in cases where nothing has been stolen.

Jernigan, a criminal defense specialist and mother of three, says stores are cracking down as real thieves have improved their tactics in stealing more expensive items.

There are three categories in the cases of people she has seen accused of retail theft, according to the lawyer: the first two are divided between those shoppers who intend to shoplift and those who do so unintentionally.

“The first group of people to be charged with shoplifting using the self checkout they are the people who enter stores with the intention of stealing,” says Jernigan. “The second group of people who catch this charge, I will call theft by mistake These are the people I really think forgot to scan an item. Usually it’s something that was on the bottom shelf of the cart.”

Something tragic happens with the third group. Jernigan explains that these people become the target of a retail chain long after you’ve shoppedoften when inventory runs short.

“Say asset protection is doing a quality check or inventory is running short, weeks, days, months later, so they’re going to start watching hours of video to see the last person who signed up with a Mario game Lego or an Xbox one, and for some reason, they think you did it,” he says.

As these are powerful corporations, Jernigan points out that retailers don’t usually “or need” to present hard evidence to prosecute a shopper for shoplifting, so accused customers will have to spend a lot of time and money to prove their innocence.

“As usual, they have to present very little evidence to sign an affidavit or a court order,” he said. “Charges are filed that could get you up to a year in jail, and then you’re fighting for your life trying to figure out what day you were at Walmart, what you bought. You have to spend thousands of dollars hiring an attorney and we have to review video footage to try to determine what you bought that day.”

Guilty until proven guilty?

“So you are literally guilty until proven otherwise?” he was asked on TikTok. Jernigan inferred yes, adding that innocence can be difficult to prove if the defendant paid cash or does not have a receipt.

“Imagine Walmart ruining your life for $10”: Lawyer warns about accidental theft at self-checkouts. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Once the attorney can prove that his client has not stolen anything, the charges are often dropped, but by that time “a lot of damage” has already been done. Hence he advised only use self checkout for small purchasesand pay with a card to have a record of the purchase.

“Keep receipts and be slow and intentional when scanning items,” he stressed. “Currently, there are a lot of machines that have built-in cameras, so I would also show what I am buying to the camera.”

Dozens of users were quick to share their personal experiences of self checkout with Jernigan, who has 1.2 million followers on TikTok and more than 40 million likes.

“My mom accidentally left a small $3 lemon oil in her cart after buying $300 worth of groceries,” one person wrote. She “she was charged with theft and had to do community service.”

“It took me seven months and $6,000 to clear my name after I was falsely accused; the evidence should have immediately exonerated me,” they wrote. Another user said he forgot to scan an item and now there’s a picture of him in Walmart’s system: “No more self-checkout for me,” he promised.

