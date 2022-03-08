Lawyers of Jean Alain Rodríguez attack the attorney

Santo Domingo DR.- The Defense Council of the ex-prosecutor Jean Alain Rodriguez attacked this Monday against the Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán Brito, after assuring that she signed addenda for an amount greater than 300 million pesos in favor of the companies that build the Nueva Victoria prison, despite the fact that the Public Ministry maintains that the contracts are irregular.

The lawyer Carlos Balcácer assures that the Public Ministry is dropping the argument that they have an armored process, in terms of the amount. In addition, strengths of the evidence, when the construction of the new prison continues with the same companies of the alleged corruption network.

Rodríguez, who has been imprisoned in the Najayo prison since June 29 of last year, accused the Public Ministry through his lawyers. This of violating fundamental rights of the former official, which is why they filed a complaint with the UN Human Rights chapter.

This Wednesday Jean Alain Rodríguez and other defendants in the case of alleged corruption called Medusa. They will go to the Fourth Court of Instruction of the National District for a review of the measure of coercion.

Association of Jurists denounces violation of rights to Jean Alain

The president of the Human Rights Institute of the World Association of Jurists, Dr. Juan Carlos Gutierrezdenounced before the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Her Excellency Michelle Bachelet Jeria, that the former attorney Jean Alain Rodriguez is currently a victim of human rights violations in the Dominican Republic.

He pointed out in his letter to the High Commissioner that the World Organization of Jurists studied the judicial procedure followed by the former Attorney General. She says that she observed disproportionality in the measure of deprivation of liberty against her; In addition to being unnecessary, considering his family, personal and professional roots in the country, his voluntary attendance at the headquarters of the Attorney General’s Office.

In addition, he indicated that other violations of his right to defense occurred during the hearings. Likewise, he maintained that various public information was disseminated as retaliation for his performance as Attorney General.

Warns life of former prosecutor Jean Alain is in danger

The representative of the main association of jurists in the world also pointed out that former prosecutor Jean Alain Rodríguez is in a prison surrounded by people who were imprisoned there during his administration; so his life is in danger.

He concluded by expressing great concern and solidarity with the former prosecutor, while asking the UN to respect the fundamental rights violated by acts of the current officials of the Dominican Republic.

By: Raphael Lara