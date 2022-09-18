Lawyers of Pedro Castillo announce cassation against seizure of security videos | Yenifer Paredes | Benji Espinoza | Government Palace | NMR | POLITICS

The President’s Lawyers peter castle announced the presentation of a cassation before the Judicial Power against the order to search and seize the videos of the security cameras of the Government Palace, by the Prosecutor’s Office that investigates Yenifer Paredes.

“A cassation appeal must be filed seeking for the Supreme Court to analyze whether the decision of these two judges was a decision in accordance with the law or not”Benji Espinoza stated in statements to the press.

The head of state’s lawyer, who participated in the Seizure of security videoshighlighted that it was two of the three judges of the superior appeals chamber who approved the request of the prosecutor’s office of the special team against corruption in power.

“(The third judge) has said that I cannot rule at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, because neither I nor my colleagues are competent judges. Judges of second instance that make up the chamber cannot authorize a measure against the President of the Republic or against the Government Palace.he indicated.

Espinoza pointed out that even the two magistrates who voted in favor “are not sure of their jurisdiction” and state in their resolution that while their jurisdiction is determined, they authorize the seizure.

“The cassation seeks, or that it be revoked, that the Supreme Court say no, or that it be annulled. Revocation or annulment, would have the same purpose: cancel, nullify this decision that in our legal perspective constitutes an outrage on the part of the judges”highlighted Pedro Castillo’s lawyer.

The seizure procedure of the security cameras on August 8, 9 and 10 seeks to determine if Yenifer Paredes He was in the Government Palace the day his preliminary arrest was ordered.

The prosecutors, who arrived at 6 pm on Friday, September 16, only left after 10 am on Saturday.

Who is Yenifer Paredes?

Yenifer Paredes She is the sister-in-law of the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, sister of the First Lady, Lilia Paredes. The presidential couple refers to her as her daughter because they raised her as such after the death of her mother.

The Public Ministry has launched an investigation against Yenifer Paredes for alleged irregularities in tenders for works in Cajamarca, after he was seen together with the businessman Hugo Espino talk about water and drainage projects in the district of Chadín.

On August 28, the Judiciary ordered 30 months of preventive detention against Yenifer Paredes. The measure also reached the mayor of Anguía, José Nenil Medina, who is also being investigated for criminal organization and other crimes.