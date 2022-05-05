Lawyers of the former Panamanian president, Ricardo Martinelli, point to the authorities for not returning the aircraft – Prensa Libre

According to a publication by the Panama America media outlet, published on May 4 and updated on May 5, lawyer Alejandro Pérez Saldaña denounced that despite the fact that a court in Guatemala recently ordered the return of the jet-type aircraft N799RM owned by former President Martinelli, the Guatemalan Public Ministry (MP) does not expedite the procedures to comply with it.

The lawyer Alejandro Pérez Saldaña, who is known as the personal lawyer of the former president of Panama, Ricardo Martinelli, told a media outlet in that country that in Guatemala they seek to “steal” the plane that was seized from the former official in February 2021, since it is a country with a lot of corruption.

The lawyer stated that the objective of the Guatemalan authorities would be to illegally “steal or appropriate” the former president’s plane.

The journalistic report also mentions that the retention of the plane is maintained despite the fact that all the documentation has been presented to the Guatemalan authorities certifying that it does not have any type of illicit activity in Panama.

He points out that the lawyer believes that in Guatemala they saw the opportunity to steal the aircraft and that is why they are putting up many legal obstacles to not return it.

“Despite the Guatemalan Constitution, despite Guatemalan laws, they still want to steal that aircraft. That deputy is one of those who is involved in that, they want to steal Martinelli’s plane, because Guatemala is a country of corruption,” the lawyer told the Panamanian media outlet.

He pointed out that Martinelli’s plane was acquired more than 15 years ago and during that time he has traveled to different countries and considers that it was “evil” to denounce the plane in case.

Roniel Ortiz, of Ricardo Martinelli’s defense in Panama, told the media outlet that Guatemalan prosecutors have agreed to retain an asset that a judge has already ordered to be returned.

“They are giving excuses in relation to the fact that they do not have a hangar and that they had to move it to a hangar of the Guatemalan Army, owned by the Ministry of Defense of this country, something that they could not do because it is a good whose engines have been turned off since more than a year and a half ago,” said attorney Ortiz.

He points out that the jet has technical specifications that have to be reviewed by United States personnel, who have to guarantee that the engines are in a condition to fly.

You have to sue the authorities.

According to Ortiz told Panama America, former President Martinelli gave the instruction to sue the prosecutors and all the people who have volunteered to “commit this legal outrage.”

“This issue of the children of Ricardo Martinelli – extradited to the United States from Guatemala – they wanted to mix with the issue of the former president’s plane,” he said.

The defender said that the authorities of the Central American country will have to pay for the damage caused to this plane.

He points to the prosecutor Consuelo Porras

Attorney Ortiz also said that Guatemala’s attorney general and head of the MP, Consuelo Porras, has allowed prosecutors to do whatever they want in this case.

“This is not just any issue, it is not the plane of Juan de los Palotes, it is the plane of a former president of the Republic, a political candidate who today marks a high level of acceptance and is emerging in the next two years as the new president. of Panama”, the lawyer pointed out to the media outlet.

The statements made by Martinelli’s lawyers come after an official from the Guatemalan Asset Forfeiture Prosecutor’s Office said that the plane does not have any wrongdoing, but they have not released her yet.

It’s false

When consulted by the Public Ministry of Guatemala on the subject and the statements made by the lawyers of former President Martinelli, in Social Communication of the institution, he stated that said information is false.

They added that, through the investigation, the Asset Forfeiture Prosecutor’s Office established that the aircraft is not of illicit origin and now it is up to the competent Judge to definitively resolve the matter.

Judge orders to return ship

On April 21, the Ninth Criminal Court for Drug Activity of the Guatemalan Judicial Body ordered the return of the plane seized in 2021 from former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli Berrocal (2009-2014), but the aircraft will still remain under the guardianship of a Court of Extinction of Domain.

The aircraft was initially seized in February 2021 Y its seizure was ordered in October of the same year, investigated for the alleged transfer of narcoticsat the request of the United States.

However, after finding no evidence in this regard, only administrative faults, the Ninth Criminal Court for Drug Activity decreed “the return of the jet-type plane”, with “US registration and 2005 model”.

According to the judiciary, the representative of the Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office) in the process, Enrique Sosa Ordóñez, “did not oppose the return” of the aircraft “as long as it was as a deposit” because “there is an investigation pending by another prosecution.”

According to judicial sources, the other prosecutor’s office referred to by the Public Ministry is the Domain Extinction, which has an open process to transfer the aircraft to the possession of the State of Guatemala.

The aircraft, registration N799 RM, was seized on February 26, 2021 at the time that Martinelli’s wife allegedly arrived in Guatemala, where his sons, Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, were in prison, waiting. to be extradited to the United States on charges of money laundering.

The extradition of both was completed at the end of 2021 and the two brothers remain in prison in the United States.