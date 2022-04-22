Lawyers request that MLB recognize Armando Galarraga’s perfect game

After more than 200,000 Major League Baseball games have been played over approximately 150 years of professional baseball, only 23 perfect games have been officially recognized as perfect. Armando Galarraga pitched what should be the 14th perfect game in MLB history when he was playing for the Detroit Tigers against the Cleveland Indians on June 2, 2010 in Detroit.

However, umpire Jim Joyce called the play safe despite the fact that it was obvious that it was out and that the game had ended, this event remained in baseball history and to this day does not stop echoing. Despite all the noise that was made, Joyce admitted his mistake immediately after watching a replay and said that he “kicked on that call” and that he was sick of taking a perfect game from “that kid.” over there.”





In order to help correct the mistake that was made that day in Detroit, a group of New Jersey law students is now arguing that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred should use his power to add Galarraga’s jewel to the list of perfect games, according to The Atlético.

Led by Professor Lawrence Jones, Monmouth University’s Law and Society class created an 80-page report with examples, precedents and legal rhetoric arguing Galarraga’s case and mailed it to Manfred.



“There were multiple reasons why I thought this would be an outstanding, excellent, stimulating exercise for students in terms of studying law and society, in terms of studying the spirit of the rules, the interpretation of the rules, when the results are equitable versus inequitable, and how not only the courts but anyone in positions of authority generally must have reasonable discretion to achieve the correct outcome,” Jones said.

“For me, the Galarraga case was a classic educational example for the students, and they really immersed themselves in it and enjoyed it.”

Part of the reason the students enjoyed discussing the Galarraga case so much was that Jones arranged for the former pitcher to speak to the class via video call. “It’s amazing what they’ve done,” he told the Asbury Park Press. “I’m stunned. It’s a great job on their part. They saw something that wasn’t right and want to prove a point. I think that’s good. That is what leads to progress.”

What would Galarraga think of that?

As the failed call “celebrated” its 10th anniversary, Galarraga expressed hope that MLB would one day recognize him with a perfect game. He later reversed that stance, writing on his website: “It would be very selfish to try to turn the tide when mistakes have also occurred in other big games.”

Perhaps he feels differently now after his involvement with Monmouth University students and hearing the legal reasons why his 26-out masterpiece should finally be recognized as a perfect 27-out gem.

