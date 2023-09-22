Home Daily News With the lawyer’s ‘steadfast efforts’, scientists…

Lawyer’s ‘tenacious efforts’ lead to scientific discovery that could help tackle chronic fatigue

“Surprising findings in medicine are sometimes based on a single patient,” said researcher Paul Hwang of the National Institutes of Health. Image from Shutterstock.

A lawyer who had to reduce his workload due to fatigue, neuropathy and muscle weakness began a quest to find out what was wrong with him.

Albany, New York, attorney Amanda Twinum had early problems with fatigue after contracting mononucleosis in high school. She also battled breast cancer twice, a marker of autoimmune disorders in her blood and a genetic cancer disorder called Li-Fraumeni syndrome, the Washington Post reports.

Twinam, who also had a master’s degree in public health, spent years trying to figure out the cause of his problems.

The Washington Post reports, “Her determined efforts led to a new scientific discovery at the National Institutes of Health and a promising new direction of research that could help many others suffering from chronic, debilitating illnesses.” “, including possibly long-term COVID.”

Twinam’s search led him to a 2016 journal article about Li-Fraumeni syndrome written by National Institutes of Health researcher Paul Hwang. The article states that cellular mitochondria produce too much energy in people with Li-Fraumeni syndrome.

Twinam wondered whether some kind of variation in his Li-Fraumeni syndrome was causing his cells to have the opposite problem – producing too little energy. He wrote to Hwang, who replied that it might be possible.

It turned out that Twinam’s fatigue problems were not related to Li-Fraumeni syndrome. But Hwang found in a series of tests that Twinam’s calf muscles took a long time to recoup the energy. A biochemical analysis found that Twinam’s skin cells were producing too much of a protein called WASF3.

“Zooming inside the twin’s mitochondria,” explained The Washington Post, “Hwang and his colleagues eventually saw something surprising: Like a stick stuck in a bicycle spoke, the excessive amounts of protein were literally screwing up the gears of energy production.”

Hwang and another researcher obtained muscle tissue from chronic fatigue syndrome patients who were part of a separate NIH study. Nine of the 14 also had too much WASF3.

“Although the sample size is small,” reports the Washington Post, “the findings suggest that this energy-loss problem is widespread” in chronic fatigue syndrome, also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis.

Hwang’s lab is planning a clinical trial of a new drug for another disease to see if it will help.

“Surprising findings in medicine are sometimes based on a single patient,” Hwang told The Washington Post.