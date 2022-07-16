Layered and faded haircut: the most successful hair trend

Did you know that a haircut says more about us than we think? This becomes the main cover letter, and exposes who we are to others. Like the garments, the hair It is the first non-verbal communication we make. Reason enough to take care of every detail, especially when we want a new look change.

During the summer we have studied the trend guide in matters of beauty. We notice that the shag and bob are leading the salons. However, a design has arrived that promises to enliven the mane, highlight the features and look good above any season, type of face and dye. We talk about court of Layered hair and degrafilated.

Does it sound familiar to you? Let’s see, the layered cut and frayed It has a unique styling ability, as it accentuates the lines of the face. It can be carried in long hair, midi and short, making its versatility as charming as life itself. It is easy to comb and drive, either with soft wavesin high pigtailswith curls defined or in a straight pure. But, before continuing to talk about its qualities, it will be essential to show what it is like and why the experts make it their own each season.

How do I know if the layered and faded haircut suits me?

Jennifer Aniston sports a layered and faded haircut. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The first step will be to know what the look mentioned. Its base is layers, as its name indicates, but its differentiation is in the fading of the tips, achieving a degraded finish. As noted, the layered haircut is flattering: in a medium hair it will give a dimension effect, in long ones it will allow greater movement and freshness, and in mini or short ones it will become volume.

To know if I have this court it is essential to recognize what kind of face I have. A study of visagism will allow to see my structure and how to enhance it, on this will depend the length and the amount of layers to achieve. Now, it works as an ally to increase a thin or fine hairand also as a solution to attenuate a mane XL (if that’s what you want).