Layered Haircut: A Timeless Inspiration Guide

Undoubtedly, one of the main reasons why we love layered haircuts it is because they are the only ones that allow us renew our image without the need to make dramatic changes. A few layers here and there, and our hair will instantly acquire greater lightness and movement. In addition to the fact that they can help us get through this hot season in a better way, in case there was a need for reasons to try a New look.

It may seem like a common place, but something happens with the beginning of the new cycles that an internal search is awakened to try something new with our hair. For a couple of years, when the 2000s covered everything with their cloak of nostalgia, they highlighted the layers as one of the currents that burst into our daily lives. However, the way we carry trendy layered haircuts for 2022, they point to a subtlety that sets them apart from the styles we wore two or three decades ago.

These qualities make them accessible to more women. We list some of those who have walked the recent catwalks below. It doesn’t matter if you take the short or extremely long hair, if you have it smooth like kim kardashian or totally edgy like Beyoncéthere are alternatives so that we can all carry layers today and always.

How to wear layered haircuts?

in long hair

Long layered hair in Halpern. Acielle StyleDuMonde

We did not find a better way to pay homage to the 90s and 2000s than with an imposing Long haircut with mid to toe layerss, just like they used to wear it claudia schiffer Y Cindy Crawford when they ruled the catwalks. If we want to highlight them, we can wear a hairstyle with soft waves to make them stand out and a flowing fringe.

Tiered with bangs