Layered short haircuts that are absolute trend of 2022

We are in the middle of the year and the trendy haircuts They continue to be on our radar to guide those women who are looking for inspiration or simply to reinvent themselves this season. The truth is that the layers, they can be your allies, especially if you have the short hairsince the result of this cut is very flattering in all kinds of textures.

Since the beginning of 2022, the layers were part of the list haircuts that are essential, which arrived with force to conquer the most sophisticated and avant-garde outfits of the summer. The catwalks will be our guide to begin to transform ourselves and bet on trendy beauty looks. Possibilities range from classic Bob even the daring of a mullet (one of the haircuts most popular on social media).

In fact, if we realize it, the catwalks were preparing us to leave our comfort zone and lose our fear of short hair, And if you think that getting rid of one Long hair It is a very risky step, let the parades show you otherwise…

What are the layered haircuts for short hair that are trending in 2022?

Short Pixie Layers

Layered cut for short pixie hair on the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2022 catwalk. Courtesy of Dior/Gorunway

At Haute Couture Fashion Week Autumn-Winter 2022, Dior made it clear that layers for short hair They are back. They arrive with a pixie style that stands out for its delicacy and very fine layers that start from the crown. This look is ideal for straight or flat textures like the model wears, the more layers you have, the more you increase the body and volume of the crown. When we see it, we automatically think of personalities like Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway Y Winona Ryderwho carried it in different lengths.

Short Layers with Bangs