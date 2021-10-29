laying the foundation stone for Jumanji The Adventure

After arriving at the Park aboard the unmistakable off-road vehicle of the film, the three reached the construction site and formalized the start of work on the new attraction, laying a symbolic first stone.

“It will be an important investment of over 20 million euros for the creation of an attraction that is unique in the world – both from a scenographic point of view and for the high technological level – and the very first one with a Jumanji theme.“Reveals Dr. Aldo Maria Vigevani, Gardaland CEO “We believe that this new dark ride for families and teenagers will be greeted with great enthusiasm by Italian and foreign visitors who come back to visit us every year to experience a new adventure. In light of the great success of the Jumanji film saga in Italy and around the world, we are sure that the attraction will create a high emotional involvement. ”

Jumanji® The Adventure will be a dark ride for adventurers of all ages, characterized by an engaging and exciting story, a real mission to save the kingdom of Jumanji from a curse. Along the way, housed in the heart of the park, participants will have to face the Jumanji jungle in a jeep-shaped vehicle and will make their way among dangerous animals, obstacles of all kinds and a powerful stone giant that will seek

in every way to stop them. It will be a real race against time, with the important goal of returning the sacred precious gem to the legendary temple and saving the world of Jumanji.

The adventure is taken from the film saga by Sony Pictures, based on the award-winning children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, and starring, among others, the late Robin Williams. In the story, a mysterious game transports its players to a jungle located in a parallel universe. Over 20 years later, the adventures continue in the brand new movie “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017), in which the game mechanism changes and four teenagers in detention discover an old console with a video game: they decide to try it and immediately find catapulted into the same jungle, with the likeness of their chosen avatar characters (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan). In the jungle they discover that they are not the only ones playing with Jumanji because Jumanji plays with them. To win, they will have to face the most dangerous adventure of their life: if they lose, they will be stuck in the game forever. Next year, when the new attraction is completed, Gardaland visitors will be able to experience the same adrenaline-pumping adventures.