Layla da Costa, the model found dead at the age of 24 in her apartment in Bologna: “She no longer came out of the bathroom, perhaps a heart attack”

The model Layla da Costa was found dead in her apartment Bologna. The 24-year-old girl, originally from Guinea but born in Portugal, was in Italy for work: her roommates found her lifeless body, worried because they no longer saw her leave the bathroom. They immediately gave the alarm but when the 118 rescuers arrived, there was nothing more for her to do. The death of the young woman, a former competitor of Miss Universe, took place on the evening of Monday 1 October e the news is literally going around the world also because Layla was one of the most popular models in the fashion world, from Milan to London.

And if the foreign newspapers, from the Sun to the Correiro Braziliense, from the Dnevnik website to the Daily Star, speak of “mystery” and “yellow” about the reasons that led to their disappearance, the agency agency FaceModels of Lisbon, with which it was contracted the girl, he made it known in a note that it was most likely an illness. “The death may have been due to a heart attack. And with deep regret we regret the untimely death of a member of our Face Models family, Layla Costa, at the age of 24. Our model Layla will forever be in our hearts, we will never forget his delicacy, kindness, humility, determination, professionalism and many other qualities “.