Lazetic only incoming transaction

The one that ended a few moments ago was a market objectively devoid of flashes and blows for the Rossoneri, who recorded few official transactions, both in and out.

ASSIGNMENTS

Andrea Conti: the AC Milan full-back, six months after his contract expired, was sold outright to Sampdoria.

Milos Kerkez: the side of the Primavera, which arrived last year for around 200 thousand euros, was sold outright to AZ Alkmaar for a figure close to two million euros.

Alessandro Plizzari: the young Rossoneri goalkeeper was sold on loan to Lecce until 30 June 2022.

Franck Tsadjout: Milan temporarily sold the young striker to Ascoli with option and counter-option until 30 June 2022.

Pietro Pellegri: the Rossoneri announced that they had early terminated the loan from the center forward, who thus returned to Monaco.

SHOPPING

Marko Lazetic: Milan bought the Serbian center-forward from the Red Star, born in 2004, for a figure close to € 4 million plus bonus. Lazetic signed a contract until 2026 and chose the number 22 shirt.

—— For Milan Women, however, the movements were different —–

ASSIGNMENTS

True Boquete: the Spanish midfielder of Milan Female has been sold outright to Fiorentina Women.

Valentina Giacinti: the former Rossonere captain was loaned to Fiorentina Women until the end of the season.

Mária Korenčiová: sold outright to Levante UD Femenino.

SHOPPING

Martina Piedmont: the Italian striker has signed with Milan Feminine until 30 June 2023.

Selena Babb: the Rossoneri goalkeeper returned to Ganz’s court by resolving the loan to Sampdoria in advance.

Alia Guagni: the Italian midfielder has signed with Milan Women until 30 June 2023.

Celeste Boureille: the American midfielder signed with Milan Feminine until the end of the season.