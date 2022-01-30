Lazetic the new Vlahovic? The Rossoneri’s uncle answers!

In an interview with Tuttosport, Nikola Lazeticformer footballer and uncle of the new AC Milan signing, had the opportunity to talk about his nephew and the many rumors told about him in recent days.

What do you think of the transfer to Milan? “The pitch will speak for him, I can only tell you that he deserved it all. He is a boy born for great things. And today he has already proved extraordinary. Being taken by a club like the Rossoneri, one of the largest and strongest in the world, already means a lot. I take this opportunity to thank the Milan managers for their incredible strength and professionalism. My family already knew that the club was one of the most renowned on a global level, but I assure you that they are also champions off the pitch. “.

Can you compare to Ibrahimovic? “He and I are very different as players, but we have the same character. Marko has extraordinary physical strength, but no athlete can be compared with Zlatan. Ibra is Ibra, period. Marko will now have the opportunity to learn a lot from him. Marko was in love with Zlatan. He was, and is, his idol. Now he will be his teammate and will have the privilege of being able to take this opportunity, with the possibility of truly living his dream firsthand “.

Lazetic is the new Vlahovic? “I don’t want to compare Marko with anyone. He is very good and also very young. He must follow his path, step by step “.

Will he blame the pressure of Italian football?: “The Milan shirt weighs. It has an amazing history. But the same goes for those of the Red Star and our national team. Trust me, these too weigh a lot “.

Will he be able to make his debut in the derby? “To play a derby, you have to deserve it on the pitch. In the meantime, I can only take the opportunity to greet Simone “.

Can Lazetic already be a proprietor? “Milan are a great club, it will be the Rossoneri who will unravel these issues. He for his part will obviously do everything possible to demonstrate his talent “.

How important was Stankovic for Lazetic? “Dejan is a friend. We played together in the Red Star youth sector and then in the first team. We found ourselves in Lazio and in the national team. We are talking about a true champion, who is doing important things today as a coach, also proving to be a champion as a coach: he made Marko debut in the first team when he was only 16 years old. So my nephew broke the historical record that was held by Stankovic until then “

