Lazio, a hot environment. And Acerbi apologizes: ‘You know the love for this shirt’
After Friday’s broadsides and his hands to his ears, the defender backs off: “A wrong gesture dictated by adrenaline, not out of disrespect”. But also Luis Alberto …
First the broadsides (against Sarri and against the fans), then the sudden apologies. But the case remains open. In a Lazio that remains restless despite the 3-1 over Genoa, the words of Francesco Acerbi, protagonist first on the pitch, with the second goal scored by the biancocelesti, and then after the game, with statements that have left their mark. Especially because they are pronounced by a player who is one of the leaders of the locker room and who is usually used to weighing what he says. This time, however (he later admitted it himself) he got caught up in the adrenaline of the moment. Evidently he still had his nerve uncovered after what happened last Sunday in Reggio Emilia. Where he ended up in the dock for the second goal scored by Sassuolo, gained while he remained in attack. It was Sarri himself who had pointed out his mistake at the end of the game. There followed criticism of him from many fans through social media and radio. So, after making the 2-0 goal at Genoa, Acerbi began to remove the pebbles from his shoes, cheering controversially with his hands to his ears. Gesture facing both the bench and the stands. Then, in the post-race interviews, he added to the dose: “I don’t give a damn about criticism. People don’t know what’s going on in the locker room and thank goodness they do “. And then again: “The fans at the stadium? We miss them, there were more of them when there was covid. We went from zero to 5 thousand .. “. And then the part reserved for Sarri: “Against Genoa the important thing was to win not to play well (concepts opposed to those always preached by the coach, ed)”.
The reverse
Heavy words destined to create further controversy. So Francesco Acerbi (who released those hot statements, in the interview made on the sidelines at the end of the match) made a sudden reverse through a post published later on Instagram: “I made a wrong gesture, it was dictated solely by adrenaline, not for lack of respect. I’m sorry, but you know how much he cares about Lazio, the fans, the Lazio world. I send you a big hug, always go Lazio “. Case returned, then? Only partially. Because those words spoken by Acerbi are the indicator of a latent nervousness in the locker room, which last night also manifested itself through the controversial exit from the field of Luis Alberto. The Spaniard, after the final whistle, returned to the tunnel visibly upset, despite the good performance provided in the last half hour (he had started on the bench). Two episodes (clearly much more serious than that of Acerbi) that arrive a few days after the “escape” from the Christmas dinner of some players, who left before the closing speech of President Lotito. Another case returned, but not without leaving controversial appendages. The Sarrian revolution, fully supported by Lotito (the two have found an agreement for the extension of the technician’s contract to 2025) is creating a lot of discontent within the group. The mixed results obtained in the field do the rest.
December 18 – 13:58
