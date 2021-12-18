Lazio, a hot environment. And Acerbi apologizes: ‘You know the love for this shirt’

First the broadsides (against Sarri and against the fans), then the sudden apologies. But the case remains open. In a Lazio that remains restless despite the 3-1 over Genoa, the words of Francesco Acerbi, protagonist first on the pitch, with the second goal scored by the biancocelesti, and then after the game, with statements that have left their mark. Especially because they are pronounced by a player who is one of the leaders of the locker room and who is usually used to weighing what he says. This time, however (he later admitted it himself) he got caught up in the adrenaline of the moment. Evidently he still had his nerve uncovered after what happened last Sunday in Reggio Emilia. Where he ended up in the dock for the second goal scored by Sassuolo, gained while he remained in attack. It was Sarri himself who had pointed out his mistake at the end of the game. There followed criticism of him from many fans through social media and radio. So, after making the 2-0 goal at Genoa, Acerbi began to remove the pebbles from his shoes, cheering controversially with his hands to his ears. Gesture facing both the bench and the stands. Then, in the post-race interviews, he added to the dose: “I don’t give a damn about criticism. People don’t know what’s going on in the locker room and thank goodness they do “. And then again: “The fans at the stadium? We miss them, there were more of them when there was covid. We went from zero to 5 thousand .. “. And then the part reserved for Sarri: “Against Genoa the important thing was to win not to play well (concepts opposed to those always preached by the coach, ed)”.