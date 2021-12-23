Lazio, Acerbi case. Harsh statement from the Curva Nord: “Man without honor, away from Rome immediately”

The Francesco Acerbi case broke out at Lazio. In fact, the Biancoceleste victory on the field of Venezia did not help to calm the situation linked to the relationship between the defender and the team’s supporters, already compromised after the match against Genoa. “Man without honor, away from Rome immediately”: this is the harsh statement from the Biancocelesti ultras, who in fact at the moment photograph an apparently incurable fracture with Acerbi.

At the origin of the fans’ anger, the exultation against Genoa when Acerbi himself silenced the Curva Nord, then speaking like this in the post-match: “Exultation in response to the criticisms? I care less about anything, it’s part of our job, of what we do. Luckily people don’t know what’s going on in the locker room, that’s right. ” The player’s social apologies – later – were not enough, until the last chapter of the cumincato of the Curva Nord.

Here is the full text :

“Unripe man without honor, away from Rome immediately. No forgiveness for those who betray! This is not just a slogan, but it is much more. It means that the fans are worth more than the players, that our flag is sacred! Unfortunately the players of today they are used too well and have never seen a dispute as it should be. We challenged Chinaglia, Nesta, Mihajlovic (to name just three), monuments of our history. We entered the changing rooms, in Tor di Quinto and Formello because some player, even much more noble than one from Chievo and Sassuolo, had disrespected us. And should we let pass the gesture and indifference of a player who has shown to disgust an entire fan base? Acerbi has silenced the curve in the last game after months of indefinite support, Today he had the opportunity, as a man, to apologize under the guest sector occupied by 3 thousand Lazio fans. At the end of the game, however, like a rabbit, while the other players they came to cheer with us, he went away. He pulled back when sincere apologies would have been enough. We don’t care that Acerbi is an important player for the Lazio squad. Sweat, determination and respect count for us. That’s why, from today, Francesco Acerbi is no longer welcome here in Rome. As long as he’s here, he’ll be booed, In every match! “And who knows how many you have seen and how many you will see of sad players who have never won”. UNERBI GET AWAY! ULTRAS LAZIO “.