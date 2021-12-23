Lazio, Acerbi-fans: it’s breaking. The statement of the ultras: “Man without honor, away from Rome immediately”

His second consecutive goal was not enough to calm the already tense relationship with the organized supporters, who issued a statement in which he complains about the defender. And now Lazio find themselves having to manage a difficult situation …

Lazio closes the year with the victory of Venice, but finds itself with the Acerbi case to manage. The goal that paved the way to success at Penzo (the second consecutive goal for Acerbi, the third in the last five games) was not enough for the defender to make peace with the fans. On the contrary. The organized supporters issued a statement after the match with which Acerbi openly challenged: “Man without honor, away from Rome immediately”. Acerbi was also criticized by the ultras for refusing to go under the curve occupied by Lazio fans in Venice at the end of the match. A gesture that Acerbi actually made. As you can see from the photos and television images, he too is together with the other teammates who at the end of the game go to thank the biancocelesti supporters present at the Penzo.

The antecedents – The Acerbi-ultras fracture was born in the last ten days, although there are a couple of precedents that had already created some bad mood. These are the statements that the player made at the end of Bayern-Lazio in the Champions League last season, when Acerbi – with his team eliminated in a clear manner – in the post-match interviews he took care to say goodbye to his girlfriend (a choice which, according to the fans, did not take into account their disappointment at the time). Previously, in the autumn of a year ago, Acerbi released statements from the retirement of the national team in which he opened the case on his non-renewal of the contract. And even these statements (in a phase in which it was in the midst of the Covid drama) did not appeal to most of the fans. But, although unwelcome, these two episodes had created discontent, but not particular fractures between Acerbi and the fans.

The facts – The case has instead exploded in the last ten days. After the defeat against Sassuolo, Sarri had criticized the player for the mistake made on Sassuolo’s second goal. Field criticism, which was followed by those of the fans on social media and local radio, some a little over the top. So in the next game Acerbi decided to celebrate the goal scored against Genoa, putting his hands behind his ears in a controversial manner. And it didn’t end there, because after the match, interviewed on the sidelines, Acerbi increased the dose: “I don’t give a damn about the criticisms. The fans? There were more of them when there was the pandemic now.” Phrases with respect to which Acerbi made a partial reverse after a few hours with a video posted on Instagram in which he apologized to the fans.

Who defends it – However, an apology deemed belated and unconvinced by many Lazio supporters. This is what emerged on social networks and on the radio even before the match in Venice. After which, to close the circle, the press release from the organized supporters also arrived. Given Acerbi what Acerbi is, however, there is also a part of the fans who prefer to tone down. On the radios that deal with things in Lazio this morning several interventions were recorded that invite you to turn the page. Not so much to defend Acerbi as to defend Lazio. Indifference to the player (who can apologize while continuing to do his duty on the pitch) and support for the team. Without whistles and disputes that could ruin everything.

December 23, 2021 (change December 23, 2021 | 13:30)

