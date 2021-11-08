Lazio against Amazon for the series on Maradona

Lazio lashes out against the Amazon series on Diego Armando Maradona. Through an official statement, the biancocelesti have expressed their disappointment at the words with which the protagonist refers to the club, thus continuing the controversy of the last few days around the accusations of fascism against the Capitoline company.

«Let the public judge the quality of Amazon Prime’s“ Maradona ”series. Certainly, however, we can define the few seconds we have seen ridiculous, in which in a completely arbitrary and improbable way words that he would never have uttered are attributed to the Argentine champion: “Those fascists want to humiliate us” “ the statement states.

«Lazio at the time was certainly not in the ideal conditions to stop a team fighting for the Scudetto. Let alone to humiliate her. And then the reference to fascism, all the more hateful because it is evoked with a clear defamatory intent. In short, we have succeeded in the extraordinary result of insulting a supporter and a club, deviating from reality and also from the thought of Maradona himself, who has shown on many occasions to be a friend of Lazio: he was a guest in Formello, he sang our anthem, swapped shirts with our players “.

“We will assert our rights to Amazon Prime and to the authors, the director and the screenwriters, asking as far as we are concerned that a scene as improbable as it is painful, which lacks respect for Lazio and the memory of a great champion, be cut” concludes the statement.