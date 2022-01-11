Lazio and Fantasy Football, Acerbi injury: here are which matches he will miss

When does Acerbi come back?

The instrumental tests that Acerbi underwent today revealed one second degree injury to the left thigh flexor. The former Sassuolo had done everything possible to return in time with Empoli on 6 January, but he forced too much and stopped on 25 ‘, ending his game with a premature substitution. Right from the start the problem appeared non-trivial, the diagnosis is even worse than the premises.

This being the case, Acerbi will have to stand still for the whole month of January and will miss Salernitana and Atalanta, in addition to the challenge against Udinese in the Italian Cup which is in the middle at a temporal level. After the Goddess there will be the championship break, during which he will work to get back to the top of his condition: the hope for the Capitoline fans and his fantasy coaches is to see him again on the pitch for Fiorentina-Lazio on 6 February, or at the latest for Lazio-Bologna on 13. Without him Sarri has two options: Radu or Patric alongside Luiz Felipe. Also waiting for news from the market.