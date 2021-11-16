Sports

Lazio, anti-Juve week: even Felipe from false nueve

FORMELLO – Is missing Property? Sarri also ranks Felipe Anderson as a false nueve. Rehearsals in Formello go on, resuming the first weekly session, started at 3.30 pm after two days of rest granted to the squad. The technician studies the anti-Juventus: Immobile will be rechecked on Wednesday, the calf injury could be less serious than expected, but recovery for Saturday seems unlikely at the moment (the wish at that point would be to see him again for the away match Naples). It will be evaluated daily, for now only therapies and work in the pool, yesterday’s tests were carried out once the edema in the affected area was reabsorbed. For this reason, pending further updates, Sarri tested a double option in the afternoon: Pedro center forward on one side (with Zaccagni to his left), Felipe Anderson on the other (between the baby Romero And Jony, were the other two of the orange trident). The coach’s intentions will be better understood in the coming days when the preparation will come to life, especially after the return of the national teams.

OPTIONS. TO Formello we continue in reduced ranks and the group is fleshed out by the players of the Primavera. As a group they met again Escalante (for him, however, no evidence) e Moro. In the infirmary, in addition to Immobile, there are Lazzari And Marusic. The first is struggling with an injury to his left calf, times are very tight for Juve. The second tested positive at Covid before Montenegro’s match against the Netherlands: he has yet to return to Italy. Hopefully this is a false positive and that he can rejoin the team soon. Sarri, in the event of a confirmed forfeit and failure to recover Lazzari, should employ Hysaj right and Radu on the left or the Albanian on the left-handed lane with the adaptation of Patric from the opposite side.

