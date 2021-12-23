“Lazio are missing 2/3 points. With Venice a step forward, and Pedro …”

He spoke to the microphones of Radiosei, Bruno Giordano spoke of the victory of the Lazio against the Venice. The former striker expressed his point of view with these words: “Lazio are missing 2 or 3 points to match Juventus in fourth place. It is an interesting championship, it will go on like this in flashes. Inter were the least damaged team from the point of view of injuries, considering the team. Inzaghi’s staff. The absence of Immobile has always been heavy, luck has been to face Genoa and Venice “.

THE GAME OF SARRI – “Pedro is really a great champion, when he has the ball his opponents are afraid of making a bad impression, of being ridiculed. Sarri said that Lazio are getting closer to his idea? From the point of view of solidity and the spirit of sacrifice yesterday There was a step forward. I like to hear him talk not only about possession of the ball, but also about depth. These are the characteristics of his players. ”

