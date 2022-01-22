Lazio-Atalanta 0-0: Sarri, lost opportunity

In the end the game was played and Atalanta tore a tie from Olympic , with nine unavailable, including seven Covid positive. It was half an undertaking. There Lazio instead he lost an opportunity: he could and certainly should have done something more to try to win the game against a team that was more than wedged. The Nerazzurri had only left for Rome in the morning, after the last round of tampons had ruled out new positivity. But available Gasperini it only had 13 players, plus reserve goalkeepers and lots of lads Spring (two of them, De Nipoti And Sidibe , they made their Serie A debut in the final). There Lazio accused the labors of the Italian Cup , the challenge with Udinese Tuesday ended in extra time. The first half was an absolute bore, with the two teams not able to produce even a shot on goal. In the second half, Lazio tried harder, and hit a sensational post with Zaccagni, but it wasn’t enough to take home three points.

How many unavailable for Gasp, Sarri finds Zaccagni again

Sarri find again Zaccagni, in the trident with Property And Felipe Anderson. Gasperini must work a lot to put on the training, even if it does not distort the DNA of his team. In midfield there is the young man Scalvini, first as a starter in Serie A at just 18 years old. In attack Little ones before Miranchuk. The game is inevitably conditioned by the absences at Atalanta, but Lazio do not take advantage of it. The first half was soporific in the cold of the Olimpico with just over three thousand spectators in the stands. The team of Sarri plays the game, holds more possession, but never shoots at goal. Demiral you paste to Property and it does not breathe. Also on the other side Strakosha it is never busy. The third and fourth attacks of Serie A thus close the first half without creating a noteworthy occasion.

Serie A standings

Stake by Zaccagni, Gasp breaks the tie

The second half begins with the same low rhythms of the first half. The first shot on goal does it Pessina at 51 ‘: central conclusion blocked without problems by Strakosha. L’Atalanta try to raise the pressure a bit. At 53 ‘comes the first flash of Property: a turn of the head that ends away from the mirror. However, the game lights up a bit. There Lazio goes very close to the lead in the 64th minute, with a great shot by Zaccagni that is printed on the pole. L’Atalanta responds a couple of minutes later with a counterattack closed by a shot from Miranchuk that comes out a little. At 70 ‘just Miranchuk has a muscle problem and is replaced by Toloi, latest player available for Gasperini in addition to the goalkeepers and Spring. At that point Lazio tries to win it, while Atalanta now only thinks about bringing home the draw. At 84 ‘enter De Nipoti and Sidibe, born in 2003 and 2002, in place of Pessina and Piccoli. For them it is the absolute debut. Lazio try the final assault, but it is never dangerous. A bitter 0-0 for Sarri, very sweet for Gasperini.

Lazio-Atalanta 0-0, match report and statistics