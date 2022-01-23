Lazio Atalanta, Gasperini: ‘Ilicic? Our head is a jungle, we are close to it ‘. Video

The Nerazzurri coach satisfied with the point obtained at the Olimpico: “It’s difficult to do more with ten players out, almost all of them in attack.” Then on Ilicic: “Delicate situation, we are close to him but not even the doctors know how to give precise answers. Our head is a jungle, we are waiting for it”

A draw in full emergency, Gian Piero Gasperini is satisfied with the 0-0 obtained by his Atalanta on the Lazio field. “You can always do more, but it’s hard for me not to be happy with the guys’ performance. Many were out of position and had to adapt, it was a pity to have lost Miranchuk because some spaces were opening up and he was taking advantage of it: that would have been our card, since unfortunately I had no role forwards on the bench. But I am very happy with what the boys have done “, the words of the Atalanta coach. Who answered a specific question about Ilicic’s personal problems:” For me it is not easy to talk about such a personal situation. I can say that we will always be close to Josip, these are situations that go beyond football and we have always had a relationship with him for many years, with very happy situations on the pitch. He is very proactive, he is a normal person. Venturing into our heads is a jungle, it is not easy for psychologists, let alone for us. I hope that he will find satisfaction by coming to the camp, as has always happened; he has never worked as hard as this year. We will wait for him all our life as a person, as a footballer it is unpredictable. Doctors can’t give us an answer, I can not give it. I’m talking about it this time so as not to talk about it anymore, it’s a bit delicate “, said Gasperini.

“Out in 10, difficult to do more” see also



Atalanta takes a golden point: 0-0 with Lazio Atalanta, which in the last few days has had more difficulties in the offensive phase, including the match against Lazio: “There is not only the absence of Zapata who weighs, there are also Ilicic, Malinovskyi, Muriel and Boga, who is not there yet. Piccoli remained who had an excellent match, Pessina played as a striker, then even Pezzella. We also built something good, but ours was a purely defensive game, against Inter we have created a few more opportunities. Right now we have to accept this situation of great emergency, with ten players out almost all in attack “, Gasperini admitted. The Atalanta coach then continued: “It was not easy to face Lazio in these conditions and we were good at keeping them at a distance. Now we will see after the break to recover someone. Scalvini? It was my decision to have him play in midfield, I didn’t want to distort the whole team. He was very good, he’s a perspective player. We only took the risk on the stake. “

“We manage to adapt well” Gasperini then added: “How important is my experience in finding solutions in emergency situations? What counts is the experience and the fact that I have been here for years. By now we are working on the details, we have played a few hundred games and I always say that we play against the modules. We have acquired an adaptability that allows us to hold the field very well, but it’s thanks to the players, I just say what to do: the flexibility in the roles in training sometimes makes them have fun “. To close a thought on the death of Gianni Di Marzio: “Despite the rivalry there was great esteem and respect. I appreciated him a lot during the period at Juventus, he was an observer and when there was an opportunity to speak for me he was a reference, he always gave me some ideas and some important knowledge. I’m very sorry. “