Lazio-Binance, all the details of the new sponsor

ROME – A negotiation carried out in great secrecy since last June in Switzerland. Then the announcement: Lazio has a new main sponsor and it is called Binance . We are talking about a cryptocurrency and digital asset exchange platform born in 2017: the Chinese Changpeng Zao, known as CZ, is the co-founder and CEO of the company with a central office in Singapore and some bases in Europe. Money in the biancocelesti coffers: two-year contract with option until 2024 to be exercised by next June for an income of over 30 million euros. Commercial logo on the shirts starting from Saturday’s match against Inter.

Lazio, the figures with Binance

Thirty million therefore, about ten per season including easily accessible prizes and bonuses. The guaranteed minimum should cover 70% of the total amount: therefore 7 million a year in the worst case. In June, Binance will decide whether to extend it for another two years. In the coming weeks, “Fan Tokens” and virtual products (NFT) will be on the market. We are talking about digital assets, operating on blockchain, designed for fans to access certain goods and services offered by the issuing team, in this case by Lazio. In short words: fan tokens with the biancoceleste brand will allow to obtain discounts, reserved offers, promotions, priority access to the purchase of tickets. Lotito had not found a sponsor since 2019 after leaving Marathon Bet due to the Dignity Decree. Now it starts again with Binance bringing fresh money into the coffers also in view of the January market.