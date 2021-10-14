Lazio, Binance new jersey sponsor. The fan token is coming





Binance will be Lazio’s new main jersey sponsor. This was announced by the Roman football club with a press release, adding that the agreement has a two-year duration and a total value of more than 30 million euros. The brand of the largest crypto exchange in the world will appear on the team’s kit starting from the next home match, next Saturday against Inter Milan.

At the same time, Lazio will debut its token on the Binance marketplace. It will be called Lazio Fan Token and from tomorrow it will be available on the Binance Launchpad platform, the system that allows you to offer newly created assets to users of the site. “The partnership with Binance,” said Lazio president Claudio Lotito, “will allow us to extend our digital presence and connect with fans and followers around the world like never before.” In Piazza Affari, the company’s stock is gaining 0.53%, at 1.14 euros.

Lazio is the sixth fan token issued by Italian football teams, preceded by those of Juve, Milan, Inter, Rome and Novara. However, it is the first on the platform of Binance, the crypto exchange founded by Changpeng Xhao and recently ended up under the lens of various regulatory authorities, including the Italian one. In July, Consob warned in a statement that the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world “is not authorized to provide investment services and activities in Italy”, a move that followed a similar decision by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. . And just today Binance announced that from December 31st it will close the possibility of making transactions in yuan after the ban on cryptocurrency operations in the country coming from the Chinese people’s bank. Bitcoin is losing 4.21% to $ 54,589 and Ethereum is losing 2.20%. Instead, Binance Coin, the token owner of the exchange, earns its own, up by 4.20%. (All rights reserved)



