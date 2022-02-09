Lazio – Bologna, the sale of coupons begins: news on prices

Saturday the Lazio will host the Bologna for the twenty-fifth championship match, the company has announced the ticket purchase procedures through the official channels. There are some changes regarding these. After the protests of the Biancocelesti fans about the exaggerated costs of the tickets, the company has decided to accept their requests by making the ticket prices popular. All the information below





“SS Lazio announces that, from 16:00 today Tuesday 8 February, the tickets for the championship match LAZIO – BOLOGNA scheduled for Saturday 12 February at 15:00 will be on sale.





The sale will be free for everyone immediately (those who have not already used it, can discount the cost of the coupon using the voucher received from Vivaticket):





Dates and times of sale:





From 16:00 on Tuesday 8 February until 15:00 on Saturday 12 February.





CLICK HERE FOR PRICES





It will be possible to purchase the coupons at:





– ON-LINE through the Vivaticket circuit (only online you can use the subscribed vouchers)





– Vivaticket points of sale (subscribed vouchers cannot be used here)





– The two discounted rates, 100% disabled and disabled in wheelchairs, both with accompanying persons, can only be purchased at Lazio Style 1900 stores.





Given the new access procedures, it is strongly recommended to show up at the entrance to the Olympic Stadium respecting the timetable printed on the ticket. The opening of the gates is scheduled for 12:30.





These will be the access points to the Olympic Stadium for ticket holders:





– Via dei Gladiatori for Media tickets – Sponsor Hospitality – Tribuna D’Onore – Authorities and Monte Mario Tribune





– Piazza Lauro De Bosis for the tickets for Tribuna Tevere and Distinti Sud Est





– Via Nigra-Stadio dei Marmi for the tickets for the disabled people in wheelchair





– Piazza Piero Dodi for the Curva Nord tickets – Distinct North East and North West – Tribuna Tevere





In compliance with current government regulations, starting from 6 December 2021, entry to the Olympic Stadium in Rome will be allowed only upon presentation of one’s Super Green Pass (also “EU Digital COVID Certificate”). This provision does not apply to children under the age of 12 and to individuals with equivalent certification recognized by the Italian State. To enter the stadium it is also mandatory to wear an FFP2 face mask.





Who can get the Certification?





1) those who have completed the vaccination cycle (even the first dose is enough as long as 15 days have passed);





2) those who recovered from COVID-19 in the previous six months.





HOW TO ISSUE THE COVID 19 GREEN CERTIFICATION (SUPER GREEN PASS):





a) you can download it from the site: https://www.dgc.gov.it/web/ using the health card or digital identity (SPID / CIE);





b) you can download it from the IO app or the IMMUNI app;





c) you can contact your doctor or pharmacies who will print it on your behalf.





In case of failure to show the above documentation, access will not be allowed nor will the purchased ticket be refunded. We remind you that those who physically buy a ticket at a point of sale are required to show their identity document, otherwise it will be impossible to issue the ticket (DL 8/2/2010 nr. 8). All latest generation driving licenses that do not indicate the place of residence will not be considered as documents suitable for sale.





In the pre-emption phase season ticket holders will have the right to purchase only one ticket while, in the free sale, the maximum number of tickets that can be purchased by a single person is four as per the provisions of the Observatory on Sporting Events. In this case it is possible to present for the other three people, even just a copy of the identity document “





