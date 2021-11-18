Lazio: Cataldi, after the blue with Juventus the first as a protagonist

At the age of 27, the first call-up for the national team arrived. Now with the bianconeri he will try to redeem the disappointment due to the lack of qualification. As a titular director

Personal joy to be lived on the sidelines because general disappointment prevails. Those just passed were special days for Danilo Cataldi. The first call-up to the national team coincided with the Azzurri debacle in the last two matches of the qualifying round for the World Cup. A bitter disappointment for the blue environment, with the ghosts of a lack of access to the final phase that returned to manifest themselves four years after the flop for Russia 2018. Cataldi remained on the bench in the matches with Switzerland and Northern Ireland, therefore he did not no direct responsibility for the double misstep, but obviously he would have preferred that his first taste of blue coincide with happier days.

the rematch – The satisfaction of his first call to the national team remains for him, a goal that – when he was 20 – was taken for granted, given that he had been a protagonist in all the youth national teams up to the Under 21 and which instead materialized only now that he is 27. years. Better late than never, however, waiting for the debut after the first call. Much will depend on how Cataldi continues to play for Lazio. Of which in recent weeks it has become a bit of a surprise a staple. The arrival of Sarri on the bench has relaunched him. He was able to seize the opportunity offered by the Tuscan technician and took ownership of the role of director, taking it away from a Leiva who – due to ailments that have been tormenting him for a few months – is no longer able to offer the performance of previous years. Cataldi has thus already played 615 minutes this year between the league and the Europa League, almost as much as he did in the entire last season (641 minutes in total).

protagonist announced – Saturday’s match against Juve will be the first big match of this year which Cataldi approaches as an announced protagonist. In the derby and then against Inter he was still in the process of overtaking Leiva, now he is the owner. After the call-up to the national team, here is another important day. That Cataldi will try to make unforgettable. Maybe remembering what he did to the Bianconeri two years ago in Riyadh. In the 2019 Super Cup final won by Lazio over Juve, Cataldi scored the final 3-1 goal at the end of the match with a perfect free kick. That day he entered the field in the second half, but on Saturday he will be the starter. For the first time in his long militancy in the biancoceleste, made up of ups and downs, of great promises kept little, he has the possibility of being a great protagonist in a stable manner.

November 17 – 12:13

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link