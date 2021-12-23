Sports

Lazio, Cataldi: “Victory that gives us peace of mind. The owner? The coach has changed”

At the end of Venice – Lazio Danilo Cataldi spoke thus to the microphones of Dazn: “My goal or that of Acerbi? I don’t know, the important thing is that we brought it home. We needed a minimum of continuity and we are happy. These two victories bring us peace of mind, we had lost a bit of enthusiasm because when you change so much and you do not find the results immediately it is normal there is a bit of despair. We know how to do things, we just have to find the right pressure times, very soon we will see the real Lazio. More present than last year? I have not changed since last year, the coach has changed and this has cleared the hierarchies. What I have earned on the pitch is what I show in matches and in training, it is not that someone gives me something. , I hope to continue like this and that the team gets better and better. We have gone from months of enthusiasm after the arrival of such an important coach to moments of real difficulties that have been created, I hope that from the beginning of next year we can find more serenity in this environment iente and that the team is able to do what it knows how to do because we are a strong team. A place in Europe? Absolutely”.

