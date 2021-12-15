Lazio Christmas dinner | Lotito: “Sarri can make a difference in football. On the renewal …”

The President of the Lazio Claudio Lotitor gave a real speech, perhaps one of the most exciting at dinner Christmas. From the difficulties that the team is going through at the moment, as well as the values ​​of the company and a very in-depth parenthesis on the coach Maurizio Sarri. The team was groomed, the president also underlined the attitude that must be used if results are to be obtained. Here are his statements during the dinner of Christmas to the microphones of Lazio Style Radio: “I am the president of this large family that has grown a lot in terms of organization and credibility. The other day I was thinking of the players who played from 2004 to 2006 and made the history of Lazio because in moments of great difficulty they rolled up their sleeves, suffered and obtained results that proportionate to those we do now are nothing but the Champions League. There are many people here who militated and worked in Lazio before my management. They remember how it was organized and the difficulties, the lack of payment of salaries. A destroyed center where there was nothing without a restaurant and wooden benches. Today I make a reflection in the light of certain behaviors and attitudes. Some people have not grasped the importance of being part of a large family that has a history of over 100 years and everyone has a role, and that in this role one must identify within and give one’s all. “

LAZIO POINT OF ARRIVAL – “I say this because I see so many people on the streets who stop me and ask me what’s going on. It happens that they are not aware of where they live. Lazio it is not a starting point but a point of arrival, we have given credibility to the system through our management and respect, the merit that someone forgets and the team spirit that someone has just forgotten. They do not realize that we belong to a large family which is a moral entity where my predecessor, whom I hope to honor, ceded his sports field to the city of Rome to make war gardens for people who had no money. Maybe today we have too much and I regret it because they don’t appreciate the efforts and sacrifices that people play in this club every day. ”

RENEWAL SARRI – “Rightly, the coach said here everyone talks to the ego and not to us. I would like that in a family of which I am the father, everyone should be recognized their role, not only their rights but also their duties and respect for the everyone’s job. There are people who live for you. You have seen with how much passion, how much transport with how much dedication they praise you. V.You exist because someone makes you visible on the level of respect and consideration. Some of you forget this. I met a man who can make a difference in the world of football who is Mr. Sarri I think he is someone who lives on authentic passions, who lives for football not as an element of sustenance but because he believes in certain situations because it is his passion. If today someone may think that the coach is precarious he is not, I tell you that I have given a mandate to the secretary to renew his contract for another two years immediately “.

RULES – “To make it clear that here are the rules that must be respected by everyone, we are the first to respect them as a club. You see what’s going on in the system, and when I said it ten years ago everyone was making fun of me. over the time when silence becomes assent, today people have to demonstrate with facts what they are worth because they expect it, because they give and must receive, especially in the world of sport. ‘ah, it’s not my fault because I don’t play’ here it is a question of demonstrating with your own attitudes that you are giving your best. He says that I always give it my all. That’s not true. “

KLOSE – “I remind Tare of a fact that has remained engraved in his mind. Klose arrives and we took him to sleep at the River Chateux and it was his birthday, he was with his wife, his children, me and Tare, and I offered him a cake. He told me at 23:10 with great humility “President I have to train tomorrow I can go to rest”, let’s talk about Klose. He trained with the Primavera the day after. Klose finishing training with the Primavera, went to the net and collected the balls one by one and brought them back into the locker room, which is why he became world top scorer. Another thing I gave a mandate to the doctor, I am against waste because I come from another business where people wake up at 6 to earn a thousand euros. When I see the half-liter bottles thrown away after only two sips it annoys me. There are people who do not have water, have you seen on the borders of Poland that they do not have water to drink? I said since they don’t like it, let’s reduce the volume not half a liter, but a quarter. This is to make it clear that it is a head problem. Lotito is a president that everyone wants to bring down because he is a pain in the ass who wants rules, wants respect, wants credit. This society has lost these elements and when one does not do it does not respect the human aspect. If you don’t have the sensitivity to understand this, you can’t belong to this family. A family that has the values ​​of humility, of overcoming barriers of a social, cultural, economic and racial nature. Lazio is always pointed out, but this is not the case because it has shown it with facts and with my management it has changed at 360 °, putting my safety and that of my family at risk. I believe in these values ​​and I affirm them every day with behaviors. Champion must be recognized. Here the difference between a normal player and a champion is that the champion has an added value, in this group there are people who I respect a lot for the sensitivity and responsibility of which I am proud. I don’t want to mention names because he has already understood it because he demonstrates it with behaviors. The salary and how many goals you score does not matter, the right attitude counts because only with this you can win. The problem is egoism, not individuality of mentality. You win and lose all together. When you lose it is also my fault because I am responsible for it. I am the president and the head of this shack. This shack still focuses on you with behavior, attitudes and transport. An executive of mine told me that I spoil you too much. He was right, I have gone from starvation to today. When I arrived, the salaries had not been paid for three years. I entered paying for two teams, that of Lazio who had won without paying salaries and of my Lazietta who cost a third and won by paying the debts of the others as well. It is necessary to have the ability to understand what we are doing and to stop and say ‘but am I behaving well in respect of everyone’s interests or only in personal ones?’. I have seen that some have gone, in your opinion is it a quality worthy of relevance or a lack of respect? For us you have to win but you have to do it with pride and determination and with the awareness of belonging to a big family. You must have the pride of belonging. Sarri had told him a lot of things when he arrived, but he didn’t think he was coming to a place where you can play football. “

SQUAD – “It is not a lecture, but an appeal. You want to play football or you just want the money? If you just want the money this is not the right environment. We want to make you happy to play football. The ball for all football for the few. You must make sure that you are proud to belong to this family. I got married here, before it was old fashioned. Now it is Arabic and it is different. We are Lazio and everyone forgets this. But you enjoy the benefits of being one, on the punctuality of salaries, on the organization. The neighbour’s grass is always greener then they call me and ask to be allowed to day. . With us there are no return horses, if you do not deserve this environment it is right that you do not stay there. I focus on Sarri because I am convinced that through his behavior of consistency and determination excellent results can be obtained, time will prove me right but above all, in making you grow both from a technical point of view but first as men. Men must realize that they are lucky to be part of this family. We are a big family with rules that must be respected. Up to now I have been too good out of respect for the coach not to make an invasion of the field. Don’t force me to do the Lotito of yesteryear because I know how to do it very well. I want at all costs to continue the growth of the system and the club. I will not allow anyone to destroy my work. I have held the office of president for eighteen years, nobody has to teach me anything. I took a company with 550 million in debt, we have never made any budget alterations. I took a team of excellence and brought it to Serie A, the only case in Italy. Nobody has to teach me anything. It is I who can teach you to be men which is the most important thing. I have proved it in life and I expect you to do it too. C’mon Lazio”.