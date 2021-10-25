News

Lazio earned 2450% from the token sale on Binance

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) was the latest token to be launched via Binance’s IEO Launchpad platform. The initial sale price was set at $ 1 per coin, with 10% of the total supply of the token reserved for public sale, but after the listing of Binance the ROI or return on investment increased 24 times, marking more than $ 300 million in trading volume, close to exceeding the market capitalization value of $ 1 billion.

Lazio Fan Token was born thanks to a successful collaboration between the football team SS Lazio and the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Special perks include unique digital collectibles in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), signed merchandising, and various community events. LAZIO is a BEP-20 token and a native asset of the Binance Smart Chain.

Until now, the price of LAZIO has mostly been driven by extremely bullish market behavior. The listing of LAZIO tokens, moreover, came at an opportune moment as the general sentiment in the cryptocurrency market is extremely positive. Historically, projects launched via Binance Launchpad have enjoyed tremendous market success.

