Lazio-Empoli 3-3, Milinkovic Savic signs the draw in the recovery

Toscani ahead 2-0 then the biancoceleste comeback. Di Francesco re-signs the overtaking then the equal of Sarri’s team. Immobile gets a penalty saved by the Vicar

It ends 3-3 between Lazio and Empoli. The Tuscans take the lead 2-0 with goals from Bajrami on rigor e Zurkowski. Lazio’s reaction is unleashed and in the first half only manages to close the gap with Immobile. In the second half he becomes the absolute protagonist Milinkovic-Savic, which first marks the 2-2, in the recovery makes 3-3 after Di Francesco has brought the Tuscans back and Property missed a penalty.

THE MATCH

What happens when two healing teams face off in a spasmodic way the offensive phase? Easy answer: show. Sarri and Andreazzoli have in their DNA this feature, they aim to score a goal more than the opponents and not to suffer one less. And it shows immediately, because if the very first stages fill the eyes with the attitude of Lazio, in the 4 ‘comes the penalty that unlock the game: Strakosha foul on Di Francesco freed by a suicidal back pass by Hysaj, Bajrami’s goal from the spot and Tuscan advantage. First act of a quarter of an hour living on rhythms from Premier League.

Yes, because on the wave of the advantage, Empoli feels great. He is on the pitch with the authority that led him to win against Juventus and Napoli. Plays, always. And it reaches the doubling with a restart perfect, enhanced by a sprint by Stojanovic on the right e finalized after a rebound from a surgical conclusion by Zurkowski. At the end of a quarter of an hour dizzying, Immobile scores with a header from a cross from Milinkovic-Savic the 1-2 goal at the first real opportunity. The next quarter of an hour does not give away the same emotional shocks but fills the notebooks of the news. Lazio loses Acerbi due to a relapse of his muscle problems, then Felipe Anderson center the crossbar in full at the end of an almost perfect restart action, if it did not jam on the penultimate touch.

Some from the first half very clear indications. Empoli is a team that knows how to attack with many players and that for this very reason is capable of putting opponents in difficulty as well much more quoted, allowing himself to play even without attacking holders Pinamonti and Cutrone. Lazio, on the other hand, is a team that has gods defensive problems quite evident, especially when Acerbi’s exit forces Sarri to field central Patric and a yellow card a load limits Luiz Felipe a lot in his normally daring closures.

There is more fury in Lazio than starts again after the break. There is a minute, just the first of the second half, in which it seems like a draw be there a step away, but first Immobile ends off a little, then gives Pedro an assist that would be just to throw in, but the Spanish, in uninspired day, pull up while being free. Empoli in this phase must also think about the defensive phase with enhanced attention, goes to the shooting only once with Bandinelli. Lazio almost always have four or five players in front and attempt after attempt manages to equalize with two of his best men: the goal comes from a volley by Milinkovic-Savic on a cross by Felipe Anderson. Beautiful goal that the same midfielder could turn into a minute later shotgun if he didn’t raise his aim a little too much.

When we say “game inertia” we usually mean that the game control has a precise orientation. Here, at this point the so-called inertia it would seem to have totally gone over to the side of the Biancocelesti, who instead suffer once more theirs defensive limits. The restart of Empoli is deadly, Marchizza flies away on the left, tunnel to Luiz Felipe, support for Di Francesco, alone and perfectly synchronized with the turns of the ball for the goal of the new Tuscan advantage. The illusion of the almost immediate 3-3 lasts for Lazio about three minutes, the time to allow referee Giua to realize that Patric threw the ball into the goal with one arm. And another illusion is the one that comes with the penalty kick in favor of the biancocelesti, a not very evident penalty (sbracciata by Luperto to Immobile) that Vicario parries at the same Immobile confirming to be one of the best goalkeepers in this championship.

Equal from Lazio but eventually it comes, when Sarri has now sent the whole team up front. Milinkovic-Savic still thinks about it, deployed in the last quarter of an hour since center forward added, which goes to hit the head while escaping any attempt marking. Thus Lazio manages to straighten a game played well by both teams (apart from a few blackout defensive biancoceleste), a somewhat crazy match but in the Lazio season it seems to have become normality.

REPORT CARDS

Zurkowski 7 – Midfielder of those that the coaches like a lot because they know how to do a little bit of everything, he is on time when it comes to achieving the 2-0 for his team.

Hysaj 5 – He is no longer the player everyone envied at Napoli a few years ago, but what he shouldn’t do in any case is a back pass like the one that leads to Empoli’s penalty after four minutes.

Bajrami 6.5 – His quality was already quite evident in Serie B last season, but since he made his debut in the top division he convinces more and more for his quality and its usefulness.

Property 5.5 – The vice of the goal does not pass and will never pass. Lazio know they can count on him and realize it even more when the bomber throws in the first playable ball. But then he has the wrong rigor on his conscience at the very end.

Stojanovic 7 – Mamma mia how much runs. The right wing for him is a hunting ground to be explored dozens of times, without ever getting tired and without ever losing the lucidity of the plays.

Strakosha 5.5 – His head is still on vacation especially for the first few minutes, when he has some co-responsibility on the stratospheric start of the opponents.

The Mantia 6.5 – Maybe all he needed was trust and for that he never found room. Deployed by Andreazzoli, he carries out his task without fear.

Curls 6.5 – Observing his movements in the middle of the field it is clear why all the big teams are following him with great attention.

Felipe Anderson 6.5 – Although he does not have the reassuring continuity of the past, he is the author of the most effective plays when he can perform in one-on-one.

Pedro 5 – He starts from the left and always tends a little too much towards the center to use his right foot, but right on the right he gets a ball that shouldn’t miss right at the beginning of the second half.

Milinkovic-Savic 8 – An assist for Immobile in the first half, then the 2-2 goal in the second half and the 3-3 at the end when he is practically playing as an added center forward, a game of great substance and decisive plays.

Luiz Felipe 5.5 – Play conditioned by a yellow card taken very early and therefore fails to give the best of himself. But the worst moment of his match is the tunnel he takes from Marchizza on the occasion of the third goal from Empoli.

By Francesco 6.5 – Great movement throughout the game, very useful in all his movements, he must be found in the right place at the 3-2 for his team.

Branding 6.5 – He enters cold, immediately takes a yellow card for a foul on Felipe Anderson, then measures the Brazilian and flies away on the wing for the 3-2 assist to Di Francesco.

Vicar 6.5 – Game without very evident saves, but at the very end, when he finds himself in front of Immobile on the spot, he shows off all his skill in one go.

THE TABLE

LAZIO-EMPOLI 3-3

Lazio (4-3-3): Strakosha 5.5; Hysaj 5 (43 ‘st Lazzari sv), Luiz Felipe 5.5, Acerbi 6 (25’ pt Patric 6), Marusic 6; Milinkovic-Savic 8, Cataldi 6 (14 ‘st Leiva 6), Luis Alberto 6; Felipe Anderson 6.5, Building 5.5, Pedro 5 (14 ‘st Zaccagni 6.5). Coach Sarri 6. Available: Reina, Adamonis, Radu, Vavro, Andrè Anderson, Basic, Muriqi, Prescoli.

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Vicar 6.5; Stojanovic 7, Ismajli 6, Luperto 6, Parisi 6 (33 ‘pt Marchizza 6.5); Zurkowski 7 (1 ‘st Bandinelli 6), Ricci 6,5 (28’ st Viti 6), Henderson 6; Bajrami 6.5 (17 ‘st Stulac 6); Di Francesco 6.5, La Mantia 6.5 (28 ‘st Pinamonti 5.5). Coach Andreazzoli 7. Available: Ujkani, Furlan, Pezzola, Fiamozzi, Asllani, Mancuso.

Referee: Giua

Markers: 6 ‘pt Bajrami rig. (E), 8 ‘pt Zurkowski (E), 14’ pt Immobile (L), 21 ‘st, 47’ st Milinkovic-Savic (L)

Ammonites: Luiz Felipe, Pedro, Marusic, Luis Alberto (L), Parisi, Marchizza, Bandinelli (E), 30 ‘st Di Francesco (E), 48’ st Milinkovic-Savic (L)

THE STATISTICS

Empoli failed to win a Serie A match in which they scored three goals for the first time since March 2019, 3-3 against Parma.

Lazio have conceded 18 goals in their last eight league games, more than any other team in Serie A since last November 20.

Empoli scored two goals in the first eight minutes of a Serie A match for the first time in their history.

No midfielder has been involved in more goals than Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this season in the five major European leagues, 14 (seven goals, seven assists), as Dimitri Payet.

This is the third meeting in this league in which Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has both scored and served an assist, after the first leg against Empoli and the game against Sampdoria in December.

Ciro Immobile has scored 33 goals in 31 games against newly promoted teams in Serie A with the Lazio shirt.

Lazio forward Ciro Immobile scored seven goals in Serie A on January 6, only Kurt Hamrin scored more in a single day of the year in the competition (nine, February 2).

Ciro Immobile has failed to convert six of his last 11 penalties taken in Serie A (five saved and one wood).

Federico Di Francesco has scored four goals in this league, equaling his best performance in a single Serie A season (four in 2016/2017 with Bologna).

Nedim Bajrami has converted all three penalties taken in Serie A (after those against Venice and Bologna).

Nedim Bajrami’s penalty (5’03 ”) is the fastest whistled since the start of a match in this Serie A.

In all three games in which Szymon Zurkowski scored in Serie A, he always scored the second goal in the Empoli match.