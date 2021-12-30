Lazio-Empoli, Binance is giving away tickets





@ LazioPress.it has a new Instagram account. Come back to follow him. CLICK HERE

Binance he organized a giveaway for the tickets for the first match of the second round of the Serie A championship, Lazio-Empoli January 6th at 2.30pm. The communication came through the profile Twitter of the cryptocurrency exchange platform, later also proposed on the SS Lazio profile. Below is the tweet with all the information to participate in the contest:

@OfficialSSLazio vs Empoli FC Matchday Ticket Giveaway! 🔥 To enter:

1️⃣ Follow @BinanceFanToken and @OfficialSSLazio

2️⃣ Retweet this post with #BinanceFanToken

3️⃣ Fill in the form: https://t.co/Lu6C7IR70q 9 winners to be announced on December 30th! pic.twitter.com/7RbPCcsU7o – Binance Fan Token (@BinanceFanToken) December 23, 2021

The whole LazioPress.it world in a single link. CLICK HERE and stay informed 365 days about Lazio. FOREVER FREE

THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS:



