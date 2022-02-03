Lazio, Europa League Uefa list: the new Cabral and Kamenovic enter

A few small tweaks. For the second part of the season, Lazio modifies the list delivered to Uefa. The biancocelesti, who in the next round of the Europa League will face Porto (the first leg will be played on February 17 in Portugal, the return on the 24 in Rome) have obviously removed from the list Escalante and Muriqi (who went on loan to Alaves and Mallorca ), moving Raul Moro to the B list. Mister Sarri then decided to add the newcomers Kamenovic and Cabral.

THE CHOICE

In addition to the two new signings, Sarri has also added midfielder André Anderson to the list, who was out in the first part of the season. Lazio was undecided whether to enter him or the third goalkeeper Adamonis. However, the goalkeeper was still out, with the 19-year-old Furlanetto (included in list B) who in Europe was therefore confirmed as the first alternative to Strakosha and Reina. Lazio therefore, in view of the second part of the season, has decided to retouch the European list only minimally. Below is the complete list A: