Lazio, everything ok for Immobile but Pedro does not train: the report

Lazio recover pieces in view of the next matches. Maurizio Sarri’s team, after the home defeat against Juventus, will face Lokomotiv Moscow in the Europa League and Napoli in Serie A. The good news comes from Ciro Immobile: the attacker is ready to return as the protagonist. Second consecutive stop day, however, for Pedro: The Spaniard didn’t train today either.

Pedro does not train: the latest at Lazio

In Lazio Acerbi and Milinkovic are back: the two players had remained at rest in the exhaust streak due to a slight fatigue. Nothing to do instead for Pedro who was not seen on the field even today. His presence in the match against Lokomotiv Moscow remains in doubt and we will have to wait for the day to understand what his chances of recovery will be.

Lazio, Immobile is back

The good news also comes from Ciro Immobile: the attacker is better and the checks carried out yesterday also showed clear improvements. He could also be called up for Thursday’s challenge in the Europa League without waiting for the trip to Naples over the weekend. Excellent news for Mr. Sarri and for all the fantasy coaches who have focused on the Biancoceleste number 17.

