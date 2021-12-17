Sports

Lazio-Genoa, the official formations: Milinkovic returns, Luis Alberto out. Right holder

Return to victory at the Olimpico. In the league, to the Lazio missing from 7 November, the 3-0 to Salernitana. This is the goal of the Biancocelesti today. Opposite, the Genoa, which instead aims to put in the farmhouse the second useful result in the Shevchenko management to improve its ranking. Kick-off at 18.30.

Maurizio Sarri finds Milinkovic-Savic but leaves Luis Alberto out: Basic favorite in midfield. Out Immobile, Pedro will act as a false nine with Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson on the sides.

Andrij Shevchenko compared to the derby he prefers Portanova to Hernani in the median. In defense there is Vasquez, only bench for Masiello: right back in attack alongside Pandev.

Here are the official lineups of Lazio-Genoa.

Lazio (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Marusic; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Basic; Zaccagni, Pedro, Felipe Anderson. Coach: Maurizio Sarri.

Genoa (3-5-2): Sirigu; Vanheusden, Vasquez, Criscito; Ghiglione, Sturaro, Badelj, Portanova, Cambiaso; Pandev, Destro. Coach: Andrij Shevchenko.

