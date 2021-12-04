Lazio, goals conceded and problems in defense. Sarri seeks solutions

29 goals conceded after 15 days. Such a negative return had not been recorded for 63 years. The tactical attitude of the team, which Sarri will have to balance, is under fire

A nightmare defense. Against Udinese for Lazio there were another four goals in the passive, the same number of goals that the biancoceleste team had already collected four days earlier in Naples and that had also remedied forty days earlier in Verona. The total number of goals rises to 29 after 15 days, with an average of almost 2 goals per game. Lazio had not recorded such a negative performance in the league for 63 years, from the 1957-58 season, when after the first 15 matches the biancoceleste team had conceded 31 goals.

Rejection crisis – Under accusation, in addition to the performance of the individual players, there is a module, Sarri’s 4-3-3 offensive traction, which is obviously poorly tolerated by the Roman team, especially as regards the defensive phase. The coach tried to make some changes and things, before the match in Naples, actually seemed to improve. But then in the last two games the problem emerged again in all its drama. The defensive vulnerability, however, is a characteristic that Lazio has been dragging along for some seasons already. Because even with Inzaghi he was the Achilles’ heel of the team. With the arrival of Sarri, however, the situation precipitated. A question of tactical attitude (team always projected in the opposing half of the field), but also of a midfield that, having lost Leiva (Cataldi is replacing him who has different characteristics) does very little filter.

The solutions – Sarri must absolutely address the issue and try to resolve it as soon as possible. It is difficult for him to change form, even if a game system (the 4-3-1-2, for example) that includes one more midfielder and one less striker could be useful. More likely, however, that some new man will be included in the usual 4-3-3. On the launching pad there are Basic for the midfield and Radu for the defense. The first can give more substance to the midfield, the problem is that to make him play one would have to give up one between Milinkovic and Luis Alberto (and the choice is not easy). Radu, on the other hand, can give more experience to the defensive line, as we saw in the second half of yesterday’s match against Udinese, when the Romanian entered the field after Patric was sent off.

3 December – 15:14

