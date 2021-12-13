Lazio, groomed after the defeat: Sarri closes the team in the gym

Time to get back on the pitch for the Lazio, or at least in theory. This morning the shooting was set at 11:30. The program as usual provided for a discharge for the owners against the Sassuolo and more substantial work for those who have not played or at most have taken over from Mapei Stadium. All respected? For nothing.

Mister Sarri immediately closed the team in the gym. A very long confrontation with the players also resulted in some strong expressions. We need a shock, no more bad figures. The moderate coach who showed up in the post-game in front of Dazn’s cameras this morning transformed, taking on the whole group head on. A long interview, which lasted over an hour and a half and which first made the training slip and then permanently cancel the training. All while the Port as the next opponent in Europa League. The biancocelesti players left the Lazio Training Center after 2pm. The appointment on the pitch, therefore, postponed to tomorrow. President Lotito, last night intending to reach Formello, in the end he was unable to go to the Lazio Training Center, but Sarri took his place.

Meanwhile, the Commander had reassurances on the conditions of the two players who left the pitch early in Reggio Emilia. For Zaccagni it is a simple blunt trauma to the calf and is expected in the next few days in a group. Comforting outcomes also for Pedro from the morning checks. The Spaniard should have stopped in time after accusing the resentment, also in the calf. Finally there is the chapter Luis Alberto. The Magician has not even left for the trip due to a discomfort in the flexor of the right leg. Number 10 was also monitored by the medical staff this morning. Injuries are currently excluded. His conditions are improving and there is optimism for the next few days.