“Lazio, I want courage. Contract? If it arrives, I’ll sign”

ROME – Maurizio Sarri presents the match against Inter on Sunday evening at a press conference. He expects steps forward from his Lazio after the incredible 3-3 against Empoli. The first match of 2022 left a lot of bitterness in the mouth, now at San Siro the Biancocelesti are trying to resume the path to the important positions in the standings: “At the moment it is a two-sided Lazio. I am sorry that the performance is affected by defensive inattentions that cost us two points against Empoli. Zaccagni can become a key player. He has started to get into physical and mental condition, he is got into the mechanics and is now doing well, still has leeway. A difficult match awaits us against Inter, but I would like to see courage in facing a strong team that has achieved great results. I want courage without retro thoughts. We’re making too many departmental and individual mistakes . I’m not just referring to the four defenders. In terms of approach, we have some problems, we are working on them. Against Empoli we did not underestimate the game: away from home they have Champions fighting numbers. The first goal is casual, the second is not, I often see it in training. The fault of one of our defects that can also be seen in training “.

“Leiva could also play central defense, I think he did one year in Liverpool. In Venice, in a segment, he also did it well. Let’s talk about a smart guy who can play that role. Radu has given great signals, just take that into consideration right now. Basic is fine, before Empoli he didn’t have a muscle problem. He has no pain, he is eligible to be among the holders at San Siro. Felipe Anderson is phenomenal and every now and then the defect of drastically lowering performance must be accepted. The feeling, in training, was right: he is back to 100%. Extraordinary if the downs could be lowered. Radu in the last period did better as a full-back, that’s why I chose Patric instead of Acerbi. But Stefan has experience and I don’t think he has any problems as a central player: he’s fine both physically and mentally ”.

“I don’t know if the contract has arrived, I don’t call my lawyer before the game. If you arrive you sign. I don’t know what extent Acerbi’s injury is. It takes a few days to understand the type of injury. The market? We don’t talk about this every day, you have to stay on track on matches. Covid affects everyone, not just sport. If one considers a dangerous pandemic, the lockdown must be total. Or downgrade to flu and stay at home. I don’t see many other solutions. I just hope I don’t see closed stadiums. I lived this experience, it makes those who have a ferocious passion like me pass the desire to go to train. “