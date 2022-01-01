Lazio, idea by Emerson Palmieri. Sarri also asks for a striker

ROME – The emergencies of January, the dreams for June. Sarri coaches a Lazio divided in two, stable and unstable, and for two Lazio fantastic on the market. Wait for reinforcements on the left, it applies to the immediate and for the future. If a southpaw doesn’t arrive right away, in the summer he will ask Lotito and Tare to give it a try Emerson Palmieri Chelsea, today on loan to Lyon. Provided that it is purchasable by the British. The French have a right of redemption exercisable at the end of the season, they have already denied the Blues the possibility of reprising Emerson in January after Chilwell’s injury. Sarri likes the player, he met him during his experience at Chelsea, that year he played little. He is 27 years old, he is an Italian national team it was close to returning to Italy in the summer, Spalletti tried to take him to Naples. Emerson, speaking of Sarri, has always had sweet words: “We had a wonderful year with Sarri, we finished third in the Premier League, in the final of the Carabao Cup and we won the Europa League. With Spalletti it is more a relationship of friendship, you also talk to us every day about your family. With Sarri, on the other hand, he is more on the pitch, you don’t have much relationship outside, but he is a beautiful person with a huge heart. Sarri works more on tactics, that’s what he believes in. Spalletti also cares a lot, but he lets you have more fun in training sessions. Who got angry the most? Certainly Sarri»Are other passages of an interview from the past.

Idea Emerson Palmieri for Lazio Emerson’s dream for June, who knows if feasible. Lyon guarantees him a salary of 2.5 million, the parameters are not low. Such a purchase, for January, is not conceivable. Of all the names released for the short term it seems that Mau just likes it Reinildo of Lilac, is a Mozambican left winger, expires in June, you need an offer to get him right away. The French do not discount, they are willing to lose it for nothing. Lazio denies that he will arrive, we will see who is right. It had been thought of Kurzawa of Paris Saint-Germain, 29, is out of the squad. Earnings 5 ​​million and got an offer from Newcastle. Sarri, by sending indirect messages, made it known that he liked other objectives. It is a complicated market, perhaps even more so than the summer. The liquidity indicator continues to block operations, sales are required for each purchase. Lotito unlocked the index in August by committing funds himself, he will not do it again. For the defense it was also evaluated Nicolò Casale of Verona, central and full back if necessary. Mario Giuffredi, his manager, to the microphones of Hellas Live closed any possibility of departure in January: “Nicolò will end the season at Verona. He only has to think about continuing to do well with Hellas. Then, at the end of the season, we’ll see“. On Casale there is Napoli.

Lazio, ideas for the attack Sarri prefers a different player than Zaza of Turin, Lasagna and Kalinic of Verona. Who knows where the diesse Tare will go to fish. He is trying to sell Lazzari and Muriqi, are the players who can free two places and with their starts unlock the blocks.