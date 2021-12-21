Sports

Lazio, Immobile also skips Venice: between rumors and Covid, here is the situation | First page

Ciro Immobile will also miss the match against Venice, for him the second consecutive match not available after the one against Genoa on Friday. The Lazio captain did not train even today, a further sign of how much his condition is still not optimal. The weather, on newsstands today, he also told of the positivity of his wife Jessica at Covid: a news not denied by those directly involved.

Lazio will therefore have to do without its leader, a man with 13 goals in 15 Serie A appearances this season. Sarri will thus rely on the light trident again, with Felipe Anderson to float from the false nueve and Pedro and Zaccagni to complete the trident.

But what is happening to the biancoceleste bomber? There are no confirmations, as mentioned, but it is certain that the possible positivity of the partner would condition the next moves of the Property, making it subject to contagion risk. If his wife were really positive, Ciro should have entered quarantine as soon as he received the result of the swab. Lazio doctors continuously monitor his situation – including checks for Covid, as for all footballers – ready to return him to Sarri when possible. What seems certain is that times are too tight to see him on the pitch at Penzo on Wednesday at 16.30.

