Lazio, Immobile and Pedro injured against Juventus
The edema of the Italian striker has not yet been reabsorbed. And the Spaniard also stopped in training
Ciro Immobile surrenders and the president Lotito torma to argue with the medical staff of the Football Federation. The Lazio forward underwent new tests today to assess the condition of the injured calf. The tests showed that the edema has not yet completely disappeared. At this point, the chances of the player taking the field on Saturday against Juventus are effectively nullified. The scorer will then return to the next championship match with Napoli, as originally planned. His stop, however, continues to be indigestible for Claudio Lotito. The patron talked about it again today, on the sidelines of the delivery of scholarships to young Lazio players (an initiative created in collaboration with the Ministry of Education). “Real estate? If it had been handled by our medical staff from the start, the situation would be different, ”Lotito said. The president then hinted that, according to him, the problem of the Property has not been addressed in the right way in the two days spent in the retirement of the national team and has consequently worsened. Another trip to the FIGC after the one last week, immediately following the Immobile stop (“Lazio was fine, I don’t know what happened to him in the national team”; statements to which the head of the blue health staff Ferretti had replied as follows: “Immobile arrived in training camp with a calf problem”).
Pedro also stops
But there is not only the absence of Immobile to stir Sarri’s thoughts on the eve of the match against the Juve with which the coach has not left well at all. In fact, Pedro was also blocked in training today. The Spaniard suffered a bruised ankle in a clash with Radu during the game. It appears to be a mild bruise, but with only three days left to go, the former Barcelona and Chelsea player is still at great risk. Among other things, Sarri had thought of him as a false nueve to replace Immobile. At this point he will have to review everything again. Probably the Kosovar Muriqi will be relaunched in the middle of the attack, with Anderson and Zaccagni on the outside.
Lazzari
The only happy note of the day for the Lazio coach was Lazzari’s return to the group. The winger recovered from the calf injury he sustained in Marseille. Today he did the entire training without experiencing any problems, so he is back available for the match with Juve.
November 17, 2021 (change November 17, 2021 | 18:06)
