Lazio, Immobile and Pedro injured against Juventus

Ciro Immobile surrenders and the president Lotito torma to argue with the medical staff of the Football Federation. The Lazio forward underwent new tests today to assess the condition of the injured calf. The tests showed that the edema has not yet completely disappeared. At this point, the chances of the player taking the field on Saturday against Juventus are effectively nullified. The scorer will then return to the next championship match with Napoli, as originally planned. His stop, however, continues to be indigestible for Claudio Lotito. The patron talked about it again today, on the sidelines of the delivery of scholarships to young Lazio players (an initiative created in collaboration with the Ministry of Education). “Real estate? If it had been handled by our medical staff from the start, the situation would be different, ”Lotito said. The president then hinted that, according to him, the problem of the Property has not been addressed in the right way in the two days spent in the retirement of the national team and has consequently worsened. Another trip to the FIGC after the one last week, immediately following the Immobile stop (“Lazio was fine, I don’t know what happened to him in the national team”; statements to which the head of the blue health staff Ferretti had replied as follows: “Immobile arrived in training camp with a calf problem”).