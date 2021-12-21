Lazio, Immobile is positive at Covid: skip Venice. But the team goes

The puzzle was finally solved. Even if the ending was not happy. Ciro Immobile didn’t even see him yesterday in Formello, he won’t be there today either and he will certainly miss the match that Lazio will play in Venice. The reason is that the player tested positive for Covid, even if there was no official communication, neither from the club, nor from him. The news of his positivity however circulated in Rome yesterday afternoon without finding confirmations, but not even denials. The attacker is fine, he is asymptomatic, but the swabs he underwent in the last hours (first antigenic, then molecular) gave a positive result. The bomber’s footballing 2021 is therefore over early. After having had to give up the match against Genoa, he must also say no to tomorrow’s match in Venice.

They haven’t seen him in Formello for almost a week. He went into self-isolation after his wife Jessica found out she was positive. The official (indeed, unofficial) version spoke of gastroenteritis, in reality Immobile was in quarantine for having been in contact with his wife. He had immediately undergone a swab, which had given a negative result, then again to another, always negative. But yesterday came the bitter surprise: he too became positive. Thus the hopes of a recovery in extremis for the trip to the Lagoon have fallen. In fact, the quarantine would have ended on Wednesday morning and, in the event of a negative buffer, the player could have tried to join the team at the last minute, a few hours before the match (a complicated but not impossible mission). Calculations and assumptions that failed after the outcome of the new tampon the player underwent yesterday was announced. Immobile will therefore be forced to remain in isolation, no longer for fiduciary quarantine for having had contact with a positive, but because he himself is positive. The hope (for him and his wife) is that they can both turn negative soon. For Immobile, in any case, there is a new mishap linked to Covid, after the vicissitudes of last season, when his name and other Lazio players had ended up in the eye of the storm due to the failure to communicate their positivity to the ASL . This time, however, there is no doubt that the protocol has been respected. And the fact that Immobile had been in isolation for a few days due to his wife’s positivity meant that there were no repercussions on the team group. Which will therefore not have to be subjected to particular checks if not the usual ones that would have been there in any case.